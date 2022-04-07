CalypsoAI and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver AI/ML Technology to the Public Sector

Machine Learning Validation Platform Now Available Through Carahsoft Federal, State, and Local Government Contract Vehicles



SAN MATEO, Calif., and RESTON, Va., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalypsoAI, the market leader in delivering trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CalypsoAI’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s AI and machine learning (ML) solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contracts including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and OMNIA Partners.

“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to bring AI validation to the Public Sector,” said Nick Jovanovic, Vice President, Government. “We look forward to leveraging Carahsoft’s Public Sector expertise and contract vehicles to help agencies achieve their AI/ML goals through this new strategic relationship.”

CalypsoAI accelerates the adoption of AI solutions through rigorous testing, evaluation, verification, and validation (TEVV). By providing decision-makers with insight into their AI model’s performance in real-world conditions, CalypsoAI enables users to confidently deploy their AI systems. As a result, AI can become central to executing the mission.

“As the Public Sector continues to deploy AI solutions on a more widespread scale, agencies need to prioritize and verify the safety and security of these operations,” said Michael Adams, Director of AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “CalypsoAI’s Independent Model Validation allows agencies to test and evaluate AI/ML models. We look forward to working with CalypsoAI and our resellers to accelerate the use and adoption of AI models, safely and securely across the Public Sector.”

CalypsoAI’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the CalypsoAI team at Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or CalypsoAI@carahsoft.com.

About CalypsoAI

Based in Silicon Valley, California, CalypsoAI is the leading provider of trusted AI solutions. CalypsoAI ensures reliable, robust, and trustworthy AI/ML technology development and deployment through model accreditation and Model Risk Management (MRM). This helps solve challenges that organizations face since AI is being developed without standard tooling, leading to unknown quality and risk models while creating barriers to AI adoption. CalypsoAI was founded by DARPA, NASA, and DoD veterans to help the national security community solve operational AI problems. More information is available at www.calypsoai.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Mackenzie Mandile

401-480-9781

mackenzie@calypsoai.com