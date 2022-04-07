Launch of ECU’s Accelerated Online Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced) Announced

Gosnells, Western Australia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Edith Cowan University (ECU) Online recently launched a new course, the Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced). The course is designed for students who have already studied psychology and want to build their skills in order to apply for provisional registration as a psychologist.

Edith Cowan University Online is pleased to announce the launch of a new course offering: the accelerated online Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced). The course is for students who already have a psychology qualification, who want to continue the pathway towards becoming a registered psychologist, expand their understanding of psychological science and develop their pre-professional skills. This course is flexible, accelerated, and 100% online.

The Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced) online will empower students with the advanced skills needed for this rewarding career. Students will learn to apply theory to practice, build a professional network and gain advanced research skills. Upon graduation, graduates will fulfill the education requirements needed to apply for provisional registration as a psychologist. This accelerated course means students study one unit at a time over seven-week blocks, allowing them to complete more units per year than traditional part-time study. The accelerated online model empowers students to reach their career goals sooner.

For students who have not studied psychology previously, ECU also offers a Graduate Diploma of Psychology and Graduate Certificate of Psychology. These courses allow students to build a strong foundation in the field and can be a pathway to the Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced).

Edith Cowan University is a progressive young university with a strong reputation for teaching excellence. ECU has had the honour of being awarded a five-star rating for teaching quality from the Good Universities Guide for 15 years in a row. The university has developed relationships with students and with industry, government, communities, and alumni, sharing knowledge for the benefit of all.

Established in 1991, ECU has grown rapidly into a quality university with excellent student satisfaction and internationally recognised research. At present, there are more than 30,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Nearly 5500 students are studying online in some capacity.

Edith Cowan University (ECU) is a modern and progressive university that offers its students a variety of on-campus and accelerated online courses. ECU’s world-class research strives to make a difference to the community in Western Australia and beyond. ECU Online is launching a new online course for the Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced). Additional details on the Graduate Diploma of Psychology (Advanced) are available on ECU’s website.

