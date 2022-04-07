Toll Brothers Announces New Waterview Landing Community Coming Soon to Babcock Ranch

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury single-family homes, Waterview Landing, is coming soon to Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town.

Waterview Landing will feature an array of home designs ranging from 1,917 to 3,395 square feet. All homes will include well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, primary bedroom suites, and smart home technology including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage controls.

Residents will enjoy a range of amenities within Babcock Ranch including: The Lakehouse, including a pool, clubhouse and playground; Jack Peeples Park, which features tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a full basketball court and a community field; and Founder’s Square, Babcock Ranch’s walkable downtown with shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation areas and a lakeside boardwalk and bandshell. Parks and trails, a lake for kayaking and canoeing, and the Lee Health Healthy Life Center encourage an active lifestyle.

Waterview Landing residents will also enjoy proximity to Crescent B Commons, the recently opened, Publix-anchored shopping center offering a mix of retailers, restaurants, healthcare providers, beauty salons and professional services. Schools serving the new neighborhood include Babcock Neighborhood School, East Elementary School, Punta Gorda Middle School, and Charlotte High School.

“We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to Babcock Ranch, a community that focuses on natural resources, conservation and well-being with ample green spaces and walking trails located throughout,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “Waterview Landing will provide a unique opportunity for homeowners to live close to everything and yet still feel secluded in this ideal master-planned community.”

