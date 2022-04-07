ASSOCIA’S ANDREW BROCK NAMED FINALIST FOR INSPIRECIO 2022 NATIONAL CIO OF THE YEAR® ORBIE® AWARDS

Dallas, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Andrew Brock, president, digital & technology services, and chief information officer, was named a finalist for InspireCIO’s 2022 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award.

For more than 20 years, the CIO of the Year® ORBIE® awards have recognized top technology executives for their exceptional leadership and business value created by technology innovation. Since the inception of the first ORBIE awards in 1998, more than 500 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The Dallas CIO for the Year® ORBIE® Award is the premier technology executive recognition program in North Texas.

Mr. Brock is a finalist in the corporate category. He previously won the 2019 Enterprise CIO of the Year® Dallas ORBIE® Award and was a 2021 National ORBIE corporate finalist.

Mr. Brock joined Associa in 2012 and has played a key role in making Associa an industry leader in innovation and technology, including a complete transformation of Associa’s technology department and digital offerings. He spearheaded the company’s enterprise-wide Citrix conversion, launched Associa’s project management office, and led the company’s multi-year transformation project.

Mr. Brock oversees five software development teams throughout the United States, Canada, Brazil, and India. Under his leadership, Associa’s IT department has developed a comprehensive technology strategy that has identified critical areas of increased productivity and cost savings, as well as improved revenue. He has also launched several successful business units that are key to adapting proprietary software and delivering it to the marketplace, including the Client Shared Services and the Digital Services divisions.

“Since joining Associa, Andrew Brock has never wavered in his dedication to delivering on our promise to bring positive impact and meaningful value to all of our communities,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “Andrew strategically combines a focus on driving digital advancements with his passion for carrying out Associa’s values. This makes him not only an indispensable member of the Associa team, but also a trailblazer in the technology community.”

About InspireCIO

InspireCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers. The InspireCIO Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare & nonprofit institutions. Each of the 21 chapters within InspireCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director & staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs & members.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

