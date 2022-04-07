Dairy Testing Market Size to Reach USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global dairy testing market is expected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The use of tests like organoleptic tests and lactometer tests to identify the presence of foreign material, dust, harmful chemicals, heavy metals, toxic substances in dairy and dairy products is called dairy testing. The products containing the above substances have a high chance of contaminating the food and eventually making the consumer sick. The reactions are so adverse at times that they lead to the death of an individual. Dairy being a supplement in every household diet is consumed in huge amounts and hence is exposed to faulty equipment during various processes, lacky administration of rules, poor handling of packaging which can contaminate them and make them unsafe for consumption. Applying testing methods at regular intervals with randomized batches helps in preventing the unsafe products reaching the consumers ensuring their safety. The instances of such dairy borne diseases have increased hence governments all around the world are implementing strict guidelines, rules and regulations, audit systems to ensure that food quality and food safety are not comprised at any level.



Government laws on hygiene, public health, and food safety, as well as increased public awareness, are driving the dairy testing market; the requirement to improve service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for innovative dairy testing methods. The rise in worries about increase in animal vectors which contaminate the food and adversely affect the health of humans are driving the global dairy testing market forward. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future.



To enhance their market position in the global dairy testing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Bureau Veritas, a French company which specialises in testing and certification, acquired another company AET in 2021 which specializes in laboratory testing and product development with an aim to expand globally and diversify its clientele.

• To expand its market presence in the European market region, SGS, Inc. acquired Synlab, a food testing company in Europe, in Jan 2021.



The safety testing segment dominated the market with a market value of around 3.9 billion in 2021.



The testing type segment is divided into quality testing and safety testing. The safety testing segment dominated the market with a market share of around 75% in 2021. In the present scenario, ensuring safety of products is the prime focus of market players and governments around the world. This is aimed at reducing deaths which are a result of consuming unsafe food.



The milk & milk powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

The product type segment is divided into milk and milk powder, cheese, butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yogurt and others. Over the forecast period, the milk & milk powder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3%. Milk is consumed the most and forms the foundation for other derivatives. It has a long shelf life, but can be contaminated due to poor packaging, improper handling, faulty equipment and hence the need to test it to ensure safety and security becomes important as it can be transferred to the human if consumed.



The Rapid technology segment is going to dominate the market, replacing the traditional segments completely in the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into traditional and rapid. During the forecast period of 2022-2030, the rapid technology segment is going to dominate the market and may as well replace the traditional technology completely. Rapid technologies are newer, faster, accurate, reliable, cost effective with a low turnaround time compared to traditional technology.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Dairy Testing Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global dairy testing market with a market share of around 29.6% in 2021. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market. The Dairy Testing market in Europe has been expanding rapidly. Dairy Testing in Europe is dominated by Germany. More than 250,000 deaths of children were reported in the US due to consumption of unsafe food. Every 10th child in the US experiences adverse effects after consuming contaminated food. The increased occurrence of food borne infections, with a major contribution of diseases borne of contaminated dairy and dairy products has facilitated the need to adopted testing technologies for better food quality and safety.



The global dairy testing market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

