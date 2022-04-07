Alliant Credit Union Enhances Its Deposit Account Opening Process

CHICAGO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant, a nationwide digital credit union and one of the largest "challenger financial institutions," announced the launch of an enhanced digital account opening process for new members opening checking and savings accounts.

It's now easier than ever for new members to open and fund the accounts they need in minutes. This enhancement to the application will reflect the award-winning banking experience new members will come to enjoy at Alliant.

"Alliant is committed to providing best-in-class solutions to our members. That means prioritizing award-winning online and mobile experiences - including members' first touch with us, our online application," Alliant Chief Digital Officer Sumeet Grover said. "We're able to keep investing in digital solutions because Alliant doesn't have shareholders or costly branches, and we measure our success by what we give back to members."

Alliant focused on three distinct areas when enhancing the account opening process:

Simplicity

As a credit union, each customer that wants to open an account at Alliant needs to be part of a qualifying organization or community to be eligible for membership. The Alliant team found that membership eligibility during the online application was confusing to new many members. As a result, the new application flow was simplified to better explain membership qualifications.

Alliant started with a new application for its two most popular deposit accounts, high-rate checking and high-rate savings. It will add other deposit accounts to the application, including certificates, kids savings and teen checking in the near term.

Speed

Members want the account opening process to be quick. To enhance the experience, Alliant incorporated the latest technology to make the application even quicker to complete. Alliant engineers expect to cut the application time by more than half from the previous application.

Security

Alliant utilized the latest technology for quick identity verification. Manual reviews of applications will be reduced because of these new, behind-the-scenes tools.

"We all have high expectations from digital financial institutions like Alliant," said Grover. "We're excited to challenge and exceed those expectations with our simple and quick digital account opening process."

Alliant has been recognized among the very best financial institutions, including Business Insider's Best Banks 2021, CNBC's Best Credit Unions for 2021, Bankrate's Best Banks and Credit Unions for Mobile Banking, and NerdWallet's Best Savings and Checking accounts.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 620,000 members nationwide and about $15 billion in assets. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.

