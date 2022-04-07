Web3 Media Collaboration Platform Joyn Raises US$3.5M

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joyn, a collaborative platform designed to support the large-scale co-creation of Web3 media, has raised US$3.5 million in its seed round to scale the platform and fund community development.

The seed round was co-led by IOSG Ventures and GBV Capital.

The recent funds will be used to scale the platform and fund community development.

Joyn is currently preparing the launch of its closed alpha, where the initial collaborative projects will be incubated.

Joyn is a launchpad with project management blueprints, Web3 tech solutions, and a community of creative collaborators, supporters, and backers. The mission is to help ideas gain momentum and be turned into successful Web3 media projects. Joyn is designed for creators to forge teams for project building, and to motivate the community to spread the word, participate, and own the outputs. It also provides solutions for minting, marketing, and project backing.

Joyn's seed funding round was led by several institutional investors, including IOSG Ventures (co-lead), GBV Capital (co-lead), Protocol Labs, ConsenSys, Axia8 Ventures, LongHash Ventures, Bixin Ventures, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology, Signum Capital, and more.

Its angel investors include Kinsa Durst (Republic Crypto), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Geoff Renaud (Invisible North), Calvin Chu (Impossible Finance), Travis Wu (Highstreet), TN Lee (Pendle Finance), Mohak Agarwal (Claystack), Keith Rumjahn (OliveX), and more.

Joyn's strategic partners include Gnosis, Numbers Protocol, deBridge Finance, and more.

As metaverses continue to proliferate, NFTs will continue to be an invaluable part of these digital worlds. Creators, while talented in certain areas, are often held back by a lack of resources and collaborators with complementary skill sets to see a project through from start to finish. Another factor is that newcomers may not have ready access to connections or resources and feel that they are "late" to the scene. All of this puts most of today's creators in a disadvantaged position, keeping many talents from entering the Web3 space.

Joyn aims to remove these entry barriers by allowing creators, collaborators, intellectual property holders, supporters, and patrons to connect with each other to turn ideas into new Web3 media projects. Creators who collaborate on a project will share ownership, royalties, and clout.

The platform is currently preparing the launch of its closed alpha, where the initial collaborative projects will be incubated.

These projects will showcase the ways talented creators can work together to bring new media to life. Supporters of these projects will be able to follow their creative journey and learn about their processes and innovations every step of the way.

About Joyn

Joyn was developed by Chestr Labs as a launchpad for collaborative Web3 media projects. It connects creators, intellectual property holders, and supporters to unlock new avenues of co-creation. With Joyn, you can take charge of the narrative and bring your vision to fruition.

