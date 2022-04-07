Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 41.64 Billion by 2030 | Growing Usage of Digital Health Goods and Favourable Reimbursement Circumstances to Drive Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Pune, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Digital Therapeutics market is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 41.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Digital therapies (DTx) use scientific proof clinically assessed software to provide medical treatments directly to individuals in order to cure, control, and avoid a wide range of illnesses and disorders. Digital therapies products in relation to the same proof and increased regulation as conventional healthcare therapies. To show product safety, effectiveness, excellence, customer centricity, confidentiality, and continuous clinical implications, digital therapies must comply with all ten essential criteria. Digital therapies solutions have the potential to fill critical gaps in treatment for marginalized groups depending on patient age, dialect, ethnicity, poverty, illness status, or geography. Medical therapies are provided through digital Therapeutics. Digital Therapeutics is able to make therapeutic claims and obtain regulatory approval.



The distinction between a Digital Therapeutic and other healthcare applications is analogous to that between any supplements, such as Vitamin C, and a prescription medication obtained from a pharmacy. The medicines go through a stringent development phase guided by cutting-edge research, must demonstrate efficacy in clinical trials, and are recommended by a physician. In contrast, virtual care programs offer wellbeing and nutrition promises, may be used without a valid prescription, and are not subject to FDA efficacy reviews. Like conventional drugs or medical devices, these therapeutic programs go through medical studies and administrative assessment. Digital Therapeutics leverages the capabilities of the mobile operating system to provide entertaining and individualized therapy directly on your phone.



Factors such as patient information confidentiality concerns related to digital therapeutic devices impede the market's development. When data is sent to linked sensors and devices, it enters the realm of the Internet of Things. With rising degrees of communication across hospitals chain, physicians, and insurers, information security is a serious concern in healthcare since it includes massive amounts of data about patients and businesses. As clinicians regularly monitor the information, such as through the use of Bluetooth-enabled hypertension monitors and weighing scales, privacy issues grow. Other obstacles impeding the growth of this industry include expensive production and operating costs, as well as public opposition to conventional healthcare professionals. All of these reasons are hampering the development of the market for digital therapeutic devices.



Key players operating in the global digital therapeutics market are:



• Omada Health, Inc.

• Livongo Health, Inc.

• 2Morrow, Inc.

• WellDoc, Inc.

• Fitbit Inc.

• Propeller Health

• Noom, Inc.

• Canary Health

• Pear Therapeutics

• Mango Health



To enhance their market position in the global digital therapeutics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In 2021, Welldoc and Dexcom will broaden their strategic cooperation to create a new comprehensive platform to promote the health of type 2 diabetic patients. BlueStar educates people through the challenging method of living with diabetes using the Dexcom G6 technology, which measures glucose levels under the skin's surface.

• Voluntis has been awarded a patent by the European Patent Office for competent patient assistance in medication dosage applied to hypertension scaling utilizing its Theraxium digital therapeutic framework in 2021.



In 2021, Diabetes application dominated the market with the largest market share of 15.44% and market revenue of 0.60 billion.



The application segment is divided into Obesity, Diabetes, Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVD), Respiratory Diseases, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Smoking Cessation, and Others. In 2021, Diabetes application dominated the market with the largest market share of 15.44% and market revenue of 0.60 billion. The rising incidence of diseases and chronic illnesses is one of the factors driving category growth. Digital therapies can help healthcare doctors examine patients' lifestyles and enhance treatment plans depending on their unique therapeutic needs. Digital therapies provide expensive alternatives for treating a wide range of chronic illnesses, which is projected to drive the market in the near future.



In 2021, Patient Digital Therapeutics dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.11% and market revenue of 0.78 billion.



The sales channel segment is divided into B2B, Patient, B2C, Caregiver, Pharma, Payer, Providers, Employer. In 2021, Patient Digital Therapeutics dominated the market with the largest market share of 20.11% and market revenue of 0.78 billion. Digital medicines offer the ability to meet unmet patient demands that conventional therapies and treatments have failed to provide. Enterprises that can use life sciences expertise to fill these gaps, together with quicker product development timetables, might gain a considerable competitive advantage over conventional life sciences organizations.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Digital Therapeutics Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global digital therapeutics market, with 1.37 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Due to the presence of several significant players in this region, North America is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. The infusion of new startups, significant investments in digital therapeutics, changes in the financing framework for digital therapeutics, and regulatory measures to promote technical breakthroughs are driving market expansion in this area.



The global digital therapeutics market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



