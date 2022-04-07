Proactive news headlines including Vuzix, Global Energy Metals, ImagineAR, Western Magnesium, Lion Copper and Gold, Adastra and Falcon Gold

New York , April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Vuzix formalizes reseller agreement with VR Expert, strengthening its foothold in Europe click here
- Snowline Gold discovers 5.1 km gold-bearing trend at its Rogue project in Canada’s Yukon click here
- Bridgeline builds new growth avenues through the launch of its E360 Dashboard for e-commerce click here
- Marvel Discovery acquires Victoria Southwest in the rich gold fields of central Newfoundland click here
- Global Energy Metals intersects nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization at Lovelock click here
- Burcon NutraScience receives co-investment from Proteins Industries Canada to develop food-grade proteins from sunflower seeds click here
- Forte Minerals says its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB under the ticker FOMNF click here
- American Resources to buy rare earth and carbon technology firm Energy Technologies to boost capabilities click here
- DGTL Holdings says subsidiary renews with leading premium service provider click here
- Northstar Gold gets to work on defining Allied Syenite Gold Zone Bulk Tonnage Zone on its Miller Gold property click here
- Cabral Gold reports positive trenching results from Machichie area of Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
- Hillcrest Energy says its traction inverter underpins its broader technology platform with multiple applications click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences presents positive study data on Endari treatment in sickle cell patients click here
- Western Magnesium attains approval for future efforts as a government contractor click here
- CO2 GRO announces technology trial project at cherry tomato greenhouse in Mexico click here
- ElectraMeccanica appoints automotive veteran William Quigley III to its board click here
- Dalrada expands technology division with acquisition of Deposition Technology click here
- BioHarvest Sciences to raise up to US$5M in convertible notes to finance growth plans click here
- Carpricorn Energy tipped for 52% upside with production business presently “free” - Barclays click here
- Harbor Custom Development closes on $4.48M land sale to Noffke Homes in Blaine, Washington click here
- PharmaDrug advances DMT-analogue glaucoma program with fabrication of medical device to lower intraocular pressure click here
- NEXE receives initial purchase order for superfood beverages from Purity Life Health Products LP click here
- ESE Entertainment names GameAddik's Eric Jodoin as its new COO click here
- ImagineAR signs SDK license with ArcTouch to deliver major CPG client AR campaign in summer 2022 click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions reveals plans to expand into multiple US states click here
- Falcon Gold acquires additional ground west of Valentine Lake in Newfoundland click here
- Adastra announces successful soft launch of Endgame brand in British Columbia click here
- Bhang says its chocolate receives OU Kosher certification in Florida click here
- Copper Fox Metals hires Ausenco Engineering to advance Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project in Arizona click here
- Gungnir Resources adds Hemberget property to its package of polymetallic projects in Sweden click here
- Lion Copper and Gold closes spin out of option on Butte Valley porphyry copper-gold property, Nevada click here
- Goldshore Resources announces closing of $10M private placement offering click here
- AstraZeneca has cracked a whole new cancer treatment market, but how much is worth? click here
- Think Research announces departure of CFO Jae Cornelssen; John Hayes named as interim CFO click here
- Fobi AI wins contract for its CheckPoint access solution from large US stock exchange click here
