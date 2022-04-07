Hemp, Inc. Releases Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls Infused with Hemp Terpenes

Las Vegas, NV, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), one of the leading innovators in the CBD/CBG market, presents its third new powerhouse product from its highly potent CBD/CBG portfolio: Premium Hemp Pre-Rolls infused with bold, aromatic Hemp Terpenes. (These pre-rolls are CBD/CBG fortified – coated in THC-free CBD distillate and rolled in CBG kief.) The Company’s new, proprietary blend, in their King of Hemp® pre-rolls, is a palette pleaser to even the most discerning smokers who also want to amplify their health and wellness routines. Titillating flavors of Grape, Maui Waui, Mango, Berry Gelato, Banana Runtz, Blue Dream and Skywalker emit peaceful, calming vibes making this third product release just as power-packed and seductive as the last two highly potent product releases (CBD/CBG Super Tinctures and CBD/CBG Power Capsules).



If the flavors already have your palette dancing with delight, we’d be remiss in mentioning this proprietary new blend helps with reducing pain, improving sleep, and alleviating anxiety. Additionally, all the flower used in the King of Hemp® brand is grown organically, with zero pesticides, on sustainable trusted farms. And for the manufacturing process, only the best flower (or crème de la crème of the crop) is blended to create a unique, consistent profile for each and every smoke. The result? A perfect balance of mind, body and soul “rolled” up into an incredible smoke.

For those wondering what the “hemp terpene” hoopla is about, here’s a quick breakdown that just may entice you to hop on the bandwagon too. Hemp terpenes are “the main class of aromatic compounds found in hemp and many other plants. They are the molecules that are responsible for the scent, flavor and sometimes even the effect on the human body. The most fascinating characteristic of terpenes is their ability to interact with other compounds in the plant and activate synergistic benefits called ‘The Entourage Effect’ (the theory that the full spectrum of the cannabis plant works best together).” (source)

Simply put, “studies show that when a CBD extract has terpenes present, it produces more potent overall effects, thus amplifying the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids.” (source)

Clean, green, climate-change savvy and very effective. Hemp, Inc. continues to push the boundaries with every product… going above and beyond to exceed customer expectations through its King of Hemp® brand.

On March 22, 2022, Hemp, Inc. unveiled its new high potency CBD/CBG Super Tincture - a transcendent product with rapid absorption and 4 times the potency of hemp-derived tinctures currently on the market, at a fraction of the price. It’s blended with 7,500mg of CBD and 2,500mg of CBG for a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoid.

On March 24, 2022, the Company released its second powerhouse product – highly potent CBD/CBG Power Capsules that promote enhanced mood and clarity with rejuvenating properties. Some consumers were lucky enough to grab a free sample pack offered to the first 100 people who requested it. That initial offer is no longer available but you can purchase a Super Cannabinoid Sample Pack by visiting the King of Hemp® website Kingofhempusa.com.

Shareholders will be kept up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. This announcement is the third of three powerhouse product releases unveiled in the past 2 weeks that accompanies the existing product line. Retailers and distributors interested in the product line should email sales@kingofhempusa.com. Shareholders and consumers who want to purchase products can click here.

Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is currently working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA product roll out. Those interested is distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line may include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

