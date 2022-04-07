Interoil appoints new general manager

Oslo, 7 April 2022



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA announces the appointment of Mr. Ricardo Romero as new General Manager of the company, effective today.

Ricardo Romero has extensive background having served as Finance Manager, Director and CFO for different companies based in Europe and with commercial activity and operations in Latin America, including companies engaged in the food and beverage industries and in media-related services. Ricardo will continue to hold the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Interoil, which he has held since July 2021.

Ricardo Romero has an accounting degree from the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo, a Master of Business Administration degree from Universidad Católica de Córdoba and is a PhD candidate in Economics at the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo.

Ricardo Romero replaces Mr. Francisco G. Vozza, who will be pursuing other opportunities outside the company. Interoil wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Vozza for his contributions to the company and wishes him the best on his next endeavors.





Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.