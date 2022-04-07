Realth, a New Rent-to-Own Real Estate Company, Announces Bakersfield Launch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's no shortage of reasons why many hardworking people can't buy homes anymore. Whether it's saving for a down payment, keeping a perfect credit score, navigating student debt, meeting strict mortgage requirements, or competing with all-cash offers in an incredibly hot market, many people are struggling to find a path to homeownership.

Realth, a real estate startup out of Santa Barbara, is changing this narrative with their rent-to-own program launching in Bakersfield this Spring. "We couldn't be more excited to launch in Bakersfield - it's an ideal market for us and we are thrilled to help people get out of the renting cycle and onto a path to homeownership," says Realth Founder & CEO Samuel Walters. "Owning a home is the main source of generational wealth for most families in this country, and there are too many hardworking and worthy people and families being left out," he says.

Realth's rent-to-own program combines the flexibility and low-cost entry of renting with the benefits of building home equity. Here's how it works: A tenant applies with Realth online and, once approved, is given a home budget. The tenant can choose any home on the market within that budget and Realth will make an all-cash offer to purchase the home. Realth rents the home back to the tenant for three years, and a portion of every rent payment goes towards ownership of the home. After three years, the tenant will have 5% of the home's value, enough to secure a mortgage, and options to buy the home at any time for a preset price established from the very beginning.

"We think it's going to revolutionize the way millions of people buy homes by making it easier and more accessible," says Walters. "It's going to level the playing field and give many families the homeownership opportunity they deserve."

Realth is encouraging anyone interested in the rent-to-own program to sign up now on their website. "We are receiving a lot of interest, and we will be giving early access to those who sign up now," says Walters. Interested parties can save a spot by going to www.getrealth.com and clicking the 'Get Started' button.

"We can't wait to make our first Bakersfield home purchase," says Walters. "The homeownership game is about to change."

