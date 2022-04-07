Bed Linen Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 36,441 Million by 2028 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bed linen market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 6.4% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 36,441 million by 2028.



Appropriate sleep is also associated with numerous health advantages, so having better bed linen can make a healthier person. A good night's sleep not only helps one feel mentally refreshed, but also allows your body to reconstruct damaged tissue, boost the immune system, and rest tense muscles. Sleeping well and enough has also been connected to accelerated metabolism, enhanced memory, and mental focus, higher levels of creativity, and clear skin. Moreover, aside from the benefits of getting a good night's sleep, having a luxury bed linen set has other advantages.

Bed linen is cleanable material that is placed above the bed for comfort, warmth, hygiene, and aesthetics. These items typically include blankets, bed sheets, mattresses, pillowcases, duvets, comforters, and quilts. They improve sleep, provide neck and back support and comfort, relieve trigger points, and relax to the body. Currently, there is a significant increase in demand for bed linens as a result of rising per capital incomes and effortless product availability in a variety of prints, colors, and sizes to meet the requirements of people.

Global Bed Linen Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer spending on home decor and the growth of the real-estate industry are two of the most important factors influencing global demand for bed linen. Furthermore, quite a few manufacturers are on the verge to develop bed linen that is breathable, anti-microbial, and chemical-free such as silk and cotton, to persuade deep sleeping patterns. Furthermore, the growing consumer interest in organic and eco-friendly bed linen products will benefit the industry. It will make a significant contribution to its growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a variety of factors drive the bed linen market, including the housing industry, which promotes increased consumer expenditure on home furnishings, technological advancements, and the resulting supply of products in a wide range of fiber content, textures, fabrics, designs, and color combinations.

Increasing demand for luxuries bed linen drives the market

Luxury bedding can improve the aesthetics of any room, whether at home or in a hotel. It comes in a wide range of designs, patterns, and colors. Luxury bedding provides benefits such as peace of mind and helps in deep slumber, which is expected to be a major factor in increasing consumer demand, thereby driving growth in the global bed linen market. Furthermore, factors such as rising demand for luxury bed linen due to benefits such as hygiene, comfort, anti-bacterial, hypo-allergenic, and dust mite resistance are propelling the market forward. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, combined with consumers' growing awareness of the importance of sleep to their overall well-being, will encourage market participants to incorporate advanced textile technology in bed linens.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global bed linen market. Europe accounted for a significant revenue share in the global bed linen market in 2020. The high presence of major players and new corporate growth strategies employed by them is the main factor attributed to Europe's growth in the bed linen market. For example, in 2017, Eden Council Corporation acquired a premium bedding company that supplied bed linen products to high-end hotels in Europe. The company is offering duvets, mattress toppers, pillows, as well as protectors. Furthermore, luxury bedding has high air flowability and thermal conductivity characteristics, making it a weatherproof fabric that keeps users warm during the winter and cools in the summer.

Market Segmentation

The global bed linen market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on product, material, distribution channel, and end-user. Based on the product, the market is divided into sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, and others. Based on material, the market is split into cotton, linen, silk, polyester, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into residential, and commercial.

Major Players

Some major players covered in the global bed linen industry are Beaumont & Brown Ltd., American Textile Co., Acton and Acton Ltd., Bombay Dyeing, Welspun India Ltd, Crane and Canopy Inc., American Textile System, WestPoint, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Boll & Branch LLC, and others.

