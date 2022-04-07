Mspark Names Rob Houghtlin Vice President of Local Sales

HELENA, Ala., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a B2C Marketing Services company specializing in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers, today announced Rob Houghtlin as Vice President of Local Sales.



Rob has an extensive background in media as a publisher, seller, and senior sales leader with a track record of developing teams and equipping them with tools to drive success. In his new role, he will be leading Mspark’s local sales team as they build mutually beneficial partnerships with local clients across the country.



“I have had the pleasure of working with Rob in the past and am confident that he will bring energy, passion, and new ideas to our organization,” Mspark CEO Greg Bogich said. “He is an energetic, ‘others centered' executive whose motivation comes from making an impact in the lives of his colleagues, the company, and our clients.”

Prior to Mspark, Houghtlin served in sales leadership roles for Vericast (formerly Valassis) as Vice President and most recently as Head of Sales for the Consumer Package Goods category, leveraging data science to drive brand awareness, consideration, and consumer activation. Prior to Vericast, Houghtlin was Executive Director of Automotive Sales for Hearst Men’s Group, as well as Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer for Car and Driver, Road & Track and Jumpstart Auto, leveraging unique solutions across the media mix to drive awareness, consideration and in-market lower funnel sales success.

Houghtlin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Iowa. He lives in Marietta, GA. Outside of work he spends considerable time with his wife and family, playing golf and being physically active with various sports endeavors.

About Mspark

Mspark, a B2C marketing services company, specializes in driving Rural Market brand growth and customer engagement strategies for national and local advertisers. By combining consumer and marketplace data, we craft coordinated campaigns using a seamless mix of shared mail, direct mail, trigger-based marketing, and digital advertising solutions such as display, retargeting, and Mobile ID tracking that drive the right audience behavior to achieve your marketing goals.

The Mspark portfolio of 3,000+ clients includes retail, financial, insurance, healthcare, CPG, restaurant, personal care, telecom, e-commerce, and home services providers across the U.S. For more information, visit mspark.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2a17ffb-891a-4e2f-94f5-66969c91f54b