Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022

| Source: UFP Industries, Inc. UFP Industries, Inc.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, UNITED STATES

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2022

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release
Thursday, April 21, 2022 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, April 21, 2022
4:30 p.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
4287318

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, April 23, 2022
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Communication and Investor Relations, 616-365-1555        

 