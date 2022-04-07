Comscore and Tremor International Partner to Deliver Expanded Programmatic CTV Audience Engagement

RESTON, Va. and NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement with Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory.



Under the agreement, Comscore’s next generation cookie-free Predictive Audiences are now available for activation across Tremor International’s end-to-end platform, which encompasses the Tremor Video DSP and the Unruly SSP.

The partnership enables Tremor Video and Unruly’s advertising clients to leverage cookie-free pre-bid audience targeting across desktop, mobile and CTV. Advertisers within the platform will be able to reach granular behavioral audiences based on video-level contextual signals, particularly within CTV environments. As the leading solution in-market for creating a crosswalk between deterministic audience behaviors and privacy-forward contextual signals, Comscore’s Predictive Audiences drive next-level campaign performance for advertisers on Tremor International’s platform.

Other key benefits for Tremor Video and Unruly advertising clients:

Segment Selection: Access to 1,000+ audience segments from providers such as TransUnion, PlaceIQ, Commerce Signals and others.

Access to 1,000+ audience segments from providers such as TransUnion, PlaceIQ, Commerce Signals and others. Future-proof Targeting: Comscore’s cookie-free behavioral targeting solution brings scalable CTV targeting to markets where privacy regulations can inhibit scale, such as the US and Europe.

“We are excited to partner with Tremor International to advance the CTV industry with more effective programmatic advertising,” said Lee Blickstein, Vice President, Activation Solutions, Comscore. “Traditionally, advertisers had to choose between high performing audience targeting tactics and future-proof solutions. Now with Tremor International, we are breaking down this barrier and taking a big step forward in what advertisers can expect from their CTV campaign performance.”

“As marketers introduce CTV into their mix, Tremor International is thinking about how we can introduce strong solutions at the outset, so our buyers can build and learn from compelling, relevant ad campaigns for the long-term,” said Jessica La Rosa, VP of Partnerships & Data Operations, Tremor International. “We are excited to partner with Comscore on this offering, as it provides a contextual-based solution to the standard third-party audience targeting, which is today powered by cookie IDs and MAIDs. Advertisers get the advantages of the same type of precise and granular audience reach, in a solution that works globally, and in a privacy-compliant manner, across all platforms, especially CTV.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation .

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Tremor International

Tremor International (AIM/Nasdaq: TRMR) is a collection of brands built to unite creativity, data and technology across the open internet. Our end-to-end, video-first platform facilitates and optimizes engaging advertising campaigns for brands, media groups and content creators worldwide — enabling powerful partnerships and delivering meaningful results. A leader in Connected TV and video, Tremor International’s footprint is expanding across the industry’s fastest-growing segments, driven by a global team of seasoned technologists and digital natives. Learn more at www.tremorinternational.com

Press Contacts:

Caroline Smith

VP, Communications, Tremor International

csmith@tremorinternational.com

Bill Daddi

DBC Brand Communications

Bill@DaddiBrand.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Tremor identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential benefits associated with the Comscore agreement, the growth of video and CTV, benefits of any of Tremor’s or Unruly’s other commercial partnerships and any other statements related to its future financial results. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Tremor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Tremor cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 15, 2022. Any forward-looking statements made by Tremor in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Tremor does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Tremor and Unruly, and the Tremor and Unruly logo are trademarks of Tremor International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.