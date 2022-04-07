It’s Time to Get Up and “Crispy Green Go”!

Fairfield, NJ, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although some areas in the U.S. still have traces of snow on the ground, Crispy Green has officially kicked off its spring Crispy Green Go campaign! After several years of restrictions and apprehension, the world is open now for fresh faces savoring the fresh air of springtime! The key message of the Crispy Green Go campaign is to remind consumers of the positive benefits of getting outdoors and getting active, while making sure they have the perfect healthy and convenient snack to fuel all these activities—Crispy Fruit 100% freeze-dried fruit snacks!

National Crispy Green Go Design Scholarship Contest

This is the 4th annual Crispy Green Go Campaign, and the Crispy Green team continues improving on the campaign elements to drive more value to consumers and retailers. One major element is the National Crispy Green Design Scholarship Contest offered to college students currently enrolled in a design program. Participating students were provided a hoodie template and the Crispy Green brand guide and encouraged to use their creativity to create an original design to fit the campaign. This is the 3rd and most successful year (thus far) due to the exponential increase in the amount of entries and number of schools who participated. The upside was that the team had many more ideas and concepts to choose from. The downside was that it was much harder to choose the winning entry; however, the team enjoyed the challenge and the winning entry was chosen in a voting process that included the entire staff.

This year, the scholarship winner is receiving a check for $1,000 along with a Crispy Green backpack filled with Crispy Fruit snacks and other useful branded SWAG items including a water bottle, hat, t-shirt, pens, highlighters and more to help them get through the next semester! There were also 3 honorable mentions who will receive the same backpack prize pack. This year’s winner was Benjamin Olivent, a student at Waukesha County Technical College. The pictures in the gallery include Ben wearing his prize-winning hoodie and a product display header card.

Ben’s winning design was then applied to all Crispy Green Go materials, including this stylish active-wear hoodie, in-store signage and featured on www.crispygreen.com. You’ll even notice Chris B. Green wearing the design in this original Crispy Green Go video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LH64hEQDyY

Crispy Green Go Giveaway

This year’s Crispy Green Go campaign includes another fabulous Crispy Green Go giveaway being promoted through social media and participating retail stores where consumers can win one of these hoodies, a year’s supply of Crispy Fruit snacks and other great Crispy Green goodies. Consumers will also be able to purchase these branded hoodies directly from the Crispy Green website very soon.

Get Ready, Get Set, Crispy Green GO!!

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics including fitness, nutrition, family, travel, and solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the No. 1 freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest SPINS research, ending 7/11/21. The company’s category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as online at https://crispygreen.com/products/, Amazon and ship.Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Attachments