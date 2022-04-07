Corcept Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Three Senior Leaders

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe endocrine, metabolic, oncologic and neurological disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced the appointment of three individuals to Commercial and Development leadership roles.



Daniel Einhorn, MD, FACP, FACE, has joined Corcept as Vice President, Endocrine Strategy; Amiel Balagtas has joined as Vice President, Development Operations; and Lyndah Dreiling, MD, has joined as Vice President, Global Oncology Development. Dr. Einhorn will report to Sean Maduck, President of Corcept Endocrinology. Mr. Balagtas and Dr. Dreiling will report to Bill Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer.

“Dan, Amiel and Lyndah bring deep and diverse expertise to Corcept, and I am confident that their leadership across critical commercial and development efforts will allow us to make significant progress for patients,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to the impact they will have on our ability to advance pipeline programs and ensure our medicines reach people who could benefit from them.”

Daniel Einhorn, MD, FACP, FACE – Vice President, Endocrine Strategy

Dr. Einhorn has more than 30 years of experience as a clinical endocrinologist, lecturer, researcher and developer of clinical practice guidelines. Prior to joining Corcept he served as President of Diabetes and Endocrine Associates, Medical Director of Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute, Past-Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego and Associate Editor of the Journal of Diabetes. Dr. Einhorn is Past-President of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and Past-President of the American College of Endocrinology. He received his BA from Yale, his MD from Tufts University and completed post-graduate training at the Beth Israel Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Einhorn has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including the Outstanding Clinical Endocrinologist Award from the Endocrine Society. In 2022 he was made a Master of the American College of Endocrinology and Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine.

Amiel Balagtas – Vice President, Development Operations

Mr. Balagtas brings more than 30 years of scientific and operations experience to his role. He joined Corcept after 23 years at Gilead Sciences, in roles of increasing seniority in Clinical Operations, Marketing and Medical Affairs. He most recently served as Executive Director, Development Systems at Gilead. In this capacity, Mr. Balagtas led a global team responsible for process and systems improvement across the entire Development organization, including Portfolio Strategy & Management, Clinical Research, Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Data Science. Prior to Gilead, Mr. Balagtas worked as a Clinical Trial Coordinator at Stanford and the University of California, San Francisco, managing both pharmaceutical company and NIH-supported clinical studies. He is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles and earned his Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University.

Lyndah Dreiling, MD – Vice President, Global Oncology Development

Dr. Dreiling is a hematologist/oncologist who brings to Corcept more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development and academic medicine. She joins the company from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, where she held the role of Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. She has held diverse leadership positions of increasing seniority at Amgen, Aventis, Five Prime Therapeutics and Gilead, and has managed Clinical Operations, Clinical Pharmacology, Safety, Biometrics and Medical teams. Over the course of her career, Lyndah has led design, execution and interpretation of data from Phase 1 through 3 trials, global regulatory submissions and post-marketing studies. Dr. Dreiling holds undergraduate, MBA and MD degrees from the University of Colorado, where she also completed her internal medicine residency and a hematology/oncology fellowship.



About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business, conduct our clinical trials and achieve our other goals during the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the development of product candidates, including their clinical attributes, rate of advancement and timing of regulatory submissions, mandates, oversight and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. In this press release, forward looking statements include the performance of our commercial and clinical programs and the ability of Mr. Balagtas and Doctors Einhorn and Dreiling to contribute to them. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

ir@corcept.com

www.corcept.com