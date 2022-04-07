Rani Therapeutics to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET.



Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference through Needham or through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed the RaniPill™ capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill™ capsule.

