HISTORIC POLICY CHANGE ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET 2022 TO SUPPORT SKILLED TRADES WORKERS IN CANADA

Ottawa, ON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Building Trades Unions Executive Director, Sean Strickland, has released the following statement in response to the Federal Government’s 2022 Budget:

“On behalf of the 600,000 members of Canada’s Building Trades Unions, we applaud the Federal Government for including a Labour Mobility Deduction for Tradespeople in Budget 2022. This policy change creates real support in the pockets of all construction workers across Canada.

CBTU has worked tirelessly over the last decade to fight for tax fairness for skilled trades workers and appreciate the support from all parties who have stood up for the women and men who build Canada. On behalf of workers, we thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, and Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan for making a long, overdue policy change that will improve workers lives and improve labour availability across Canada. This policy change is good for all construction workers, contractors, buyers of construction, and by extension creates a stronger Canada.

This tax deduction will provide tax recognition on up to $4,000 per year in eligible travel and temporary relocation expenses to eligible tradespersons and apprentices. This measure would apply to the 2022 and subsequent taxation years.

Over the last several months, all major parties including the Liberal Party of Canada, the Conservative Party of Canada, the New Democratic Party, and the Bloc Québécois have spoken in support of a tax deduction. We commend all political parties for recognizing the important role skilled trades workers play in our society and for supporting them through this tax deduction. We look forward to continuing to work with members from all parties on legislative initiatives that benefit Canada’s construction industry.

In addition, the doubling of the Union Training and Innovation program is a crucial commitment to continuing to develop and grow Canada’s skilled trades workforce. The significant investment proposed in Budget 2022 provides $84.2 million over the next four years. The Budget also includes investments in new, green technologies that will play an important role in creating jobs for workers as we transition to net-zero including broadening the role of the Canada Infrastructure Bank to invest in private-sector led infrastructure projects that will accelerate Canada’s transition to a low-carbon economy by investing in small modular reactors, clean fuel production; hydrogen production, transportation and distribution; and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). CBTU was also very encouraged to see Budget 2022 propose a refundable investment tax credit for businesses that incur eligible CCUS expenses, starting in 2022."

About CBTU

Canada’s Building Trades Unions are an alliance of 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 195 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada’s Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations, and generate six per cent of Canada’s GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca