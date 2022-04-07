Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on April 28. The company plans to release first quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of financial markets on April 27.



Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: April 28, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada) (929) 517-0176 (International) Conference ID: 3454712 Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

Root also announced today that it plans to disclose a new key performance indicator, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to provide investors with useful insight into the underlying performance of our business excluding certain non-cash, unusual or infrequent transactions. We will define adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, warrant expense, and restructuring charges.

