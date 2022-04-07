ResMed to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on April 28, 2022

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this webcast.



Earnings webcast details:

• Location: http://investor.resmed.com • Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022 • Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT • International: London, Thursday, April 28, 9:30 p.m. BST Sydney, Friday, April 29, 6:30 a.m. AEST

Please note that ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call.



A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed’s website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will be accessible from April 28 until May 12 at:

• U.S.: +1 877.660.6853 • International: +1 201.612.7415 • Conference ID: 13727876

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.