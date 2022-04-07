BlueLinx Appoints Joshua Teteak as Chief Supply Chain Officer

MARIETTA, Ga., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointment of Joshua Teteak as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective April 18, 2022, and reporting to Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Josh has spent the past 21 years developing supply chain strategies, implementing cost reduction and strategic sourcing initiatives, and managing complex procurement, warehouse and logistics operations. He is an accomplished executive who will provide an integrated and technologically advanced approach to warehouse, logistics and supply chain management that will enable us to deliver world class service to our customers.

“We are thrilled to add Josh to the BlueLinx team because he will bring tremendous experience and focus to our logistics and supply chain operations,” said Dwight Gibson, President and CEO. “We are committed to transforming our operations with best-in-class practices supported by enabling technology to drive efficiencies throughout our branch distribution network. With Josh’s experience leading operations and large-scale initiatives at top-tier organizations, we know that Josh will help build a world-class logistics and supply chain operation at BlueLinx that will benefit our suppliers and customers alike.”

Prior to joining BlueLinx, Josh spent 21 years holding various positions within the Eaton Corporation, a $20B company with over 85,000 employees. Josh most recently served as the Vice President of Supply Chain for the Electrical Sector Americas Region, where he was responsible for supply chain operations within 53 factories and 8 distribution centers. Josh also served in the US military for 6 years.

Josh graduated from the University of North Georgia with a BBA in Accounting and Georgia State University with an MBA in Operations Management.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

