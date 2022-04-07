Powerhouse Regional Owners Strobl and Lynn Acquire Subfranchisor Rights to EXIT Realty in Texas

Woburn, MA, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, today announced that Stacy Strobl and Kenny Lynn have acquired the subfranchisor rights to the state of Texas.

Strobl and Lynn are the successful Regional Owners of EXIT Southeast, comprising Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida. “In 2021 when we were appointed Regional Directors, we knew Texas was an important part of the EXIT Southeast success equation,” said Lynn. “Over the past twelve months, we’ve been amazed by the talent, ingenuity and determination of the EXIT franchise owners, brokers and agents who do an amazing job serving their clients, expanding their businesses and changing lives.”

EXIT Southeast has been named Region of the Year four times by EXIT Realty Corp. International and leads in franchise sales. Strobl and Lynn’s acquisition of Texas excludes El Paso County which falls under the leadership of the regional owners of New Mexico. “As the brokerages in our region expand, we have set our sights on expansion as well. Population and popularity alone didn’t make the state a great fit for EXIT Southeast. Work ethic, intelligence and spirit also make the agents, brokers, owners and future owners a fit with the culture of EXIT Realty with our emphasis and priority on family,” said Strobl. Lynn agrees, “Expansion plans are not being limited as we make the EXIT opportunity available throughout larger cities and smaller towns because we want EXIT signs everywhere. There is opportunity and room for growth as we evaluate smart business owners who are interested in the unique growth model EXIT offers."

EXIT Realty Corp. International has seen an increase across the US and Canada in the number of new markets opened, associates onboarded and transactions closed year-over-year. The new ownership in Texas is just the latest in the company’s aggressive growth plans. “Stacy and Kenny have grown personally and professionally and have grown each state from a position of strength,” said Bonnell. “Texas has been under their leadership as regional directors for the past few years and has grown with their guidance. We are honored to award the regional rights to such great visionaries.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

