Summer Bay Resort launches “Island Rental Service” starting from March 2022

Lang Tengah Island, Malaysia, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaysia has recorded more than 34,000 deaths and over 3.84 million total cases of Covid-19 as of March 15, 2022.

On average, estimated 5,000-20,000 Covid-19 cases are reported per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread in the country.

During October 2021, Summer Bay Resort in Lang Tengah Island started its "Island Rental Service" program at 12,000 USD per day, allowing vaccinated international and domestic travelers from all countries to enter without lengthy quarantine restrictions. However, the program only allows a maximum of 100 people on the island which makes the island more attractive. This successful program made the island owner earn more than RM 5 millions within 2 months.

According to John Chong Tze Seng, the founder and CEO of Summer Bay Resort, he stated that the reason for the success is due to its own unique features of his resort that provides stunning views of the resort and its surroundings. The resort is located at Lang Tengah Island just off Malaysia’s east coast, the resort features beauty and tranquility; picture tall coconut trees overlooking white sandy beaches, complete with crystal-clear sparkling water teeming with well-preserved marine life.

Despite the series of world unfortunate events affecting the tourism industry. According to John Chong, his business sales declined by about 90%. This is a wake-up call for him to make some changes to his business. COVID-19 has caused a huge setback for the tourism industry. The breakthrough idea popped up by him was a success. It had been so popular to the residents despite the island not being affected by the pandemic at all. Throughout the up and down, the iIsland had gone through a remarkable journey and it is popularized as the ‘Maldives of Malaysia’.

“I developed Summer Bay Resort to share with the world what we locally call the ‘Maldives of Malaysia’,” says John Chong, the founder and CEO of Summer Bay Resort. Whether you come here to relax, eat, drink, dive, or enjoy a fun-filled family vacation, our resort consists of 60+ friendly staff that offer an industry-leading service and travel experience. So come sit back, relax, and enjoy the silence of the sea, the music of the forest, the breeze of the South China Sea, and soak up the sunshine in our beautiful corner of the world!”

Summerbay Resort aims to be a 5-star and claims to serve the best for the customer. The grand package that is offered by the resort consists of lots of rare activities. With the purest white sands and blue oceans, experienced the only night snorkeling ever offered by local islands. Good corals, the mysterious sea life, and calmness in the dark ocean are truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Following any acquisition the Summer Bay Resort will implement an operating strategy to generate value for its customers and shareholders through operational improvements, and building a 5 stars resort within 3 years time, according to John Chong .

