2022 Southern Industrial Conference to Be Held Live and In-person In New Orleans May 31 – June 1

NEW ORLEANS, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Southern Industrial Conference (“SIC”) will be held in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon, May 31 through Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street. The Conference will be 100% live and in-person as the City of New Orleans recently lifted all Covid-related restrictions on group gatherings. The 2021 SIC was held virtually last fall due to the pandemic. Al Petrie Advisors is a co-host of this event.

The 2022 symposium will feature a series of approximately 15 presentations and discussions during which you will hear from company executives as they share their experiences growing their businesses and from expert advisors as they share their insight on exciting economic development and growth opportunities, as well as critical issues facing both private and public companies in the southern region of the U.S.

The SIC is pleased to welcome two special guest speakers to the event:

Stephen Jury , Global Commodity Strategist, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Update on Global Energy and Commodity Markets



, Global Commodity Strategist, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Zane Tarence, Managing Director and Partner at Founders Advisors and Author of the book: “17 Ways to Increase Business Value”

The U.S. economy is experiencing unprecedented post-pandemic growth plus the state and federal sectors are investing significant funds in infrastructure and energy-transition projects. The discussions will provide a wide range of information to help all sized private and public companies in the region learn more about those opportunities as well as other ways to grow, improve and market their companies. Registrants will be able to ask questions at the conclusion of each session.

Registration is now open through the event web site, www.SouthernIndustrialConference.com as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at the special rate of $229 per night at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans through May 14, 2022 .

Networking Events

In addition to the scheduled sessions, there will be extensive opportunities to network with other industrial business owners, executives, advisors and stakeholders who share their successes and challenges. Confirmed attendees will also be offered the opportunity to coordinate one-on-one meetings with other participants using the Conference app.

Several networking events are planned for 2022. On Tuesday evening May 31 following the presentation by Stephen Jury, join other attendees in the French Quarter Balcony at the Ritz-Carlton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and meet other guests and speakers to discuss what was learned during the first day of the Conference.

On Wednesday evening, June 1, the Conference will wrap-up with a reception at the recently-opened Sazerac House on Canal and Magazine Streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy self-guided tours of three floors of exhibits discussing the history of cocktails, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations while networking with Conference attendees.

Preliminary Conference Agenda

In addition to the speakers noted above, the agenda currently includes sessions discussing these key issues for industrial companies:

Regional Industrial Economic Development Panel



Critical Issues Facing Industrial Companies



Recent trends in M&A and the Near-Term Outlook



Changes in Federal and State Tax Laws



Washington Political Update & Status of Infrastructure Spending



Carbon Capture (CCUS) Opportunities for Industrial Companies



ESG Trends and the Increasing Impact on All Companies



Private Equity and Alternative Capital Providers



Managing Financial & Operational Risk



Creating a Unique Corporate Identity in a Global Economy

Please visit www.SouthernIndustrialConference.com for updated agenda information, additional speakers, and panelists.

Attendance and Registration

Attendance at the Conference is directed to business owners, private and public company management teams, and family business stakeholders of industrial companies across the southern U.S., as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers. Advisors to these companies are also welcome.

The cost for all attendees will be $295 per person, which includes all activities hosted during the Conference. Attendance at special events during the Conference may be limited so please register as soon as possible.

The 2022 Louisiana Energy Conference will be taking place immediately following the 2022 SIC on Thursday, June 2 – Friday, June 3, also at the Ritz-Carlton. Please visit www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com for more details on that event. Interested attendees can register for both events for a total cost of $395 for dual registration.

Sponsors

The 2022 SIC is being hosted by Founders Advisors, Postlethwaite & Netterville, and Al Petrie Advisors. It is being made possible by platinum sponsors Founders Advisors, Jones Walker, J.P. Morgan, Mayer Brown, Mobius and Postlethwaite and Netterville.

For additional details and sponsorship information, please contact info@SouthernIndustrialConference .com or 504-799-1953.

Contact:

Al Petrie (504) 799-1953

Al Petrie Advisors