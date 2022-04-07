SquidKingdoms launches strategic game "Squid Game" based on BSC

Eden island, Seychelles, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, SquidKingdoms launched a highly strategic game "Squid Game". "Squid Game" is a trendy Korean drama that ranks first in more than 90 countries. Only one participant who risks his or her life in the game will win.

SquidKingdoms is GameFi on BSC, inspired by the famous "Squid Game" on Netflix. Traditional blockchain games are generally dominated by the first Mover advantage, which makes latecomers less favorable. SquidKingdoms made a new attempt.

How can users participate in Squid Games?

SquidKingdoms is a GameFi built on BSC. The following tools and tokens are required to participate.

Tools to be prepared: MetaMask

Tokens to be prepared: BNB / BUSD

With the above ready, connect your wallet to SquidKingdoms

Components of SquidKingdoms

1.SquidGame:.

SquidGame is an exciting game that requires intelligence and strategy. Season 1 will be held soon. The game is structured in such a way that some of the users who participate in the game can win large sums of money.

2. MysteryPack:.

Drawing a MysteryPack gives you NFTs, which you can hold and earn in a variety of ways, including staking.

There are two types of MysteryPacks.

Standard Package

Premium Package

3.Reproduction NFTs:.

By collecting certain NFTs obtained from the MysteryPack, they can be turned into "Reproduction NFTs" that recreate famous scenes. Reproduction NFTs" have a variety of uses.

4. NFT Mining

- Rewards can be received by pledging NFTs as collateral.

There are two patterns of receiving rewards as follows

- Mining $SQW

Staking NFT obtained from MysteryPack

Tokenomics

play to earn 15,504,000,000 34.00%

markting 6,840,000,000 15.00%

ecosystem fund 13,680,000,000 30.00%

core team 2,280,000,000 5.00%

advisors 2,736,000,000 6.00%

public sale 2,280,000,000 5.00%

private sale 1,824,000,000 4.00%

airdrop 456,000,000 1.00%

Total 45,600,000,000 100.00%

Roadmap

Phase I

- Website Launch

- Airdrop Campaign

- Invitations NFT Airdrop Campaign

- Mystery PACK Launch

- NFT Reproduction Launch

- SquidGame season1 development

Phase II

- NFT Mining Launch

- Token Lock system Release

- IDO - DEX Listing

- LP Lock

- 1000 Holder.

- SquidGame season1 Launch

- SquidGame season2 development

- Listing on Coin Market Cap and Coin Gecko.

Phase III

- SquidGame season2 Launch

- Extensions to the Metaverse (adding maps and characters)

- Gaming LaunchPad in development

- Mystery PACK#2 Launch - CEX Listing

- Code audit

Phase IV

- Partnering with Game Guilds

- Development of scholarship program

- Advertising in New York

- NFT Lending

- Squid game metaverse development

Twitter: https://twitter.com/squidkingdoms

Telegram: https://t.me/squidkingdomschat

Gitbook: https://king-squid.gitbook.io/squidkingdoms/squidkingdoms/squidkingdoms

Media Contact

Company Name: BETATECH PRODUCT(Squidkingdoms)

Email: fomosquidkingdoms@gmail.com

Website: https://www.squidkingdoms.com/

