Skyway and Transoft Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyway Technologies Corp. is announcing its latest strategic partnership with Transoft Solutions Inc., as yet another sign of its continued leadership within the Urban Air Mobility and Air Traffic Management services. This partnership is an indicator of Skyway's ability to collaborate with companies of any scale and compete as an essential resource in the progression of an open market within the industry. Transoft provides an incomparable portfolio of infrastructure planning products and services that will enhance efforts being made within Skyway and the international Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market.

The partnership will bring forth critical innovation in the ever-growing vertiport infrastructure industry. Focused on the emerging EVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft, both companies will be working on efforts to create advanced vertiport planning methods to mold the tools needed for creative development. This will provide industry professionals the ability to accurately create, design, and simulate future vertiport master plans.

As vertiport infrastructure development is poised to be one of the hottest real estate plays in aviation history, understanding the scalable throughput of flight operations will be key in the decision-making process. The partnership will help the industry understand the possibilities of designing a vertiport along with the tools required to be successful.

"Empowering the next generation vertiport planners with the tools needed to scale vertiport operations will pave the way for investments into the infrastructure that will benefit all UAM stakeholders." - Clifford Cruz - CEO, Skyway

Transoft is known globally for its innovative, state-of-the-art software and services including planning, simulation, modeling, and design for the aviation industry. Transoft and Skyway are pushing boundaries in academic research and development to further understand what the reality of building a vertiport will be. This will help expedite the much-needed tools for airports and private industry investments to start breaking ground on infrastructure projects globally.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Skyway and the future of urban air mobility. This collaboration will leverage Transoft's in-depth transportation, aviation, and software knowledge to further bolster the research and development in this growing area, and the value proposition it can provide to aviation professionals." - Ben van Leest, Senior Vice President of Aviation, Transoft

-----------------------------------------------

Transoft develops advanced and highly specialized software solutions for aviation, civil infrastructure, transportation, and operational professionals. Their portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, design, and road safety analysis solutions is used every day by thousands of organizations in over 150 countries worldwide. Transoft's mission is to build the world's most trusted, innovative, and intelligent transportation software and services.

Skyway is a navigation service provider for autonomous aircraft and Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) systems. They provide aircraft separation services, deconflict resolutions, enhance adherence to federal, state, and local regulations, and provide additional emergency services as a Provider of Services for UAM (PSU).

— END —

460 Redwood Hwy Suite 16-506 San Rafael, CA 94903 | Media Contact: whitney@goskyway.com | (415) 320-7601 | Website: goskyway.com

Related Images











Image 1





Skyway and Transoft announce strategic partnership









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment