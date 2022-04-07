Exco Technologies Limited Announces Second Quarter Results on April 27, 2022

TORONTO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the close of business on Wednesday April 27, 2022.



Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday April 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cuzbceqn a few minutes before the event. The conference call can also be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 6584657.

For those unable to participate on April 28, 2022, an archived version will be available until May 12, 2022 on the Exco website or by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 6584657.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,900 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.