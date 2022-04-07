JASMINE X4-Q Mute New Release, Hashrate Upgrade

Beijing, China, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Any inefficient and energy-consuming products will eventually be abandoned, just as the traditional encrypted hashrate servers with high power consumption, rising cost, serious noise and complicated maintenance are becoming more and more prominent and need to be solved. Recently, JASMINER launched the innovative high-throughput silent server X4-Q, which is the "product of the times" to solve the problem of noise and energy consumption. In the encryption hashrate product market, "quietness" is usually regarded as a simple experience description of computing power server products, or even "can be met but not sought." However, in JASMINER’s view, based on the observation of the global market and customer needs, as well as the customer’s requirements for a low-noise or even noise-free hashrate operating environment, it is particularly necessary to create a black technology product with “silence” as the main function. At the same time, it has "high computing power and low power consumption" to ensure a comfortable and pleasant hashrate operating environment.

As the second-generation X4 high-throughput technology product, JASMINER X4-Q is equipped with a hashrate system with higher computing efficiency, equipped with 16 world-leading "integrated storage and computing" high-throughput computing power chips. Only 480w±10% power consumption can obtain 1040MH/s±10% ultra-high hashrate, the power consumption ratio is as low as 0.48±10% J/MH, and the performance is fully upgraded compared with the previous generation products. At the same time, JASMINER X4-Q adopts a grille structure design optimized for extreme heat dissipation performance to create a flagship silent heat dissipation system with lower noise and stronger heat dissipation. It can be used in the working temperature environment of 0-40°C, the noise level is ≤40 db, and can also be used in the bedroom environment.

It is reported that the JASMINER X4-Q adopts a new dual-fan design with heat dissipation technology, which makes the heat dissipation efficiency of the whole machine soar, making the heat dissipation performance a qualitative leap compared with the previous generation products, and the continuous low temperature operation makes the powerful performance stable output. In addition to the continuous improvement of the cooling effect, JASMINER X4-Q also pays special attention to the noise reduction control of the overall cooling system. Even when the fan is running at a high speed, users will only hear the sound of wind instead of noise. The body's vibration and sound insulation have been fully upgraded, and the quietness is even better, making the working environment more comfortable and secure. At the same time, the 3U standard form of JASMINER X4-Q and the hidden mounting ears on both sides make it very compact and outstanding in appearance. It is also destined that it can be used in more scenarios such as homes and IDC computer rooms, and it can stably exert surging power.

Undoubtedly, the JASMINER X4-Q achieves a larger cooling space while continuously improving the cooling efficiency through the newly upgraded dual fans and cooling technology, and solves the industry problem of "prominent noise" of encrypted hashrate products. It achieves a win-win situation of both quietness and heat dissipation, performance and power consumption, and achieves the perfect co-prosperity among mute, performance and heat dissipation.

Compared with other hashrate servers on the market, JASMINER X4-Q has three unique advantages: high energy and low consumption, easy deployment, quiet and environmental protection. These technical advantages can provide users with an experience comparable to that of household electronic products, as well as excellent energy consumption economy to meet the needs of consumers. In fact, since its birth, JASMINER has been taking the ultimate "high hashrate and low power consumption" as the brand concept of self-researched products, deeply integrating the genes of aesthetics, innovation and wisdom into the products to provide the global crypto users with the ultimate low consumption, efficient and lightweight new experience of intelligent hashrate. The launch of the JASMINER X4-Q also marks the full advancement of JASMIENR's silent product line and another important milestone in JASMINER's innovative development.

JASMINER X4-Q, appearing with great value and high performance, promotes the requirements of the times for environmental protection and energy saving with leading technology, and sets off an industry storm with innovation. It is understood that JASMINER X4-Q can be ordered through the newly upgraded official website. If you are a user who can no longer tolerate the noise of encrypted hashrate products, JASMINER X4-Q may be your best choice.

