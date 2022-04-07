Yieldzard Launches: A Defi Protocol with the Highest APY in Crypto

London, UK, April 07, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- YieldZard, the highest rewarding DeFi protocol is launching. The journey to the launch of the project that will offer the investors the highest reward ever, 918,757% fixed APY begins with the upcoming presale. The presale will be on PinkSale and will offer an equal chance for the participants to acquire the project’s native token. Members will use the Binance coin (BNB) to buy the asset during the presale period. The soft cap for the presale is set at 4,000 BNB and the hard cap stands at 8,000 BNB. The funds raised during the presale will be used to finish the final stage of the project including the final launch and the creation of their first ever generation of YieldZard Wizard NFTs.

Participants will acquire the $YLZ token, which they can stake with the YieldZard YAP protocol to earn decent interest. The platform offers 918,757% APY, the highest ever in the crypto industry. The protocol uses an auto-compounding mechanism that rewards $YLZ token holders 0.00868% interest every five minutes. The reward is automatically directed to the user’s wallet and auto-staked for the next compounding period.

According to the CEO, the project’s Huge APY is sustainable due to the unique mechanisms they have adopted to ensure that the total number of tokens remains efficient even when the demand soars. “The Yieldzard protocol has an entirely different and more comprehensive mechanism than Titano, Libero, or other competitors. Our token supply is far less at only 325,000. We have total auto burn per transaction (including buying and selling) at 6%, smart LP every 48 hours, and the factor of rebasing at 5min intervals which provides a more linear progression of sustainability,” said the CEO and founder Paul. He added, “Market volume will enter revenue into the Treasury as a 2.5-4.5% tax, an additional 5% into the YieldZard Coverage Fund for insurance purposes, which more than offsets the daily interest being awarded. APY will be 100% sustained.”

About YieldZard Protocol’s Ecosystem

YieldZard is a DeFi platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol is launching in 2022 to empower cryptocurrency investors by offering them the highest ever APY in the crypto industry while maintaining high security and sustainability.

Other sustainability features of the platform are as follows:

Rebase Token - The native token, the $YZL token, is designed as a rebase token, meaning its circulating supply can contract or expand depending on the token price. The token uses a positive formula, which automatically increases the token supply to allow the holders to continue growing their tokens. This mechanism works to nullify the imbalance in the demand and supply of the token due to the price.

Token burning - The protocol also has a unique token burning feature called Lava Lake, which eliminates, from the total supply, a combined fee of 6% for all the transactions on the platforms. This feature maintains a sustainable number of tokens in the ecosystem. Therefore, it prevents inflation, which leads to a drop in value.

Wizard’s Chest - In the event of an extreme price drop in the $YLZ token, YieldZard has a treasury Chest, which provides stability to the entire ecosystem. The project also uses this feature to fund investments, new project extensions, the development and marketing of the project.

Insurance - YieldZard also has an insurance fund, YCF, which helps in price stability and the long-term sustainability of the entire protocol.

YieldZard farming is getting into the business when the interest in cryptocurrency, especially the DeFi, is on the rise globally. The project CEO, Paul, believes YieldZard will empower crypto enthusiasts with high interest and sustainable investment opportunities to grow their portfolio quickly.

