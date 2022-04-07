Karl Strauss and Sierra Nevada Debut Their Red-Hot Collaboration, A Cold IPA

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is back with the latest release in their quarterly Collaboration Series, this time with the one and only Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Cold IPA will make its statewide debut on April 7th.



Already known for award-winning releases across the style spectrum, Karl Strauss is also quickly becoming recognized for their highly anticipated collaboration beers. By teaming up with the industry titans at Sierra Nevada (again), this release is on track to be Karl’s biggest collaboration yet. Both crews were eager to brew together, especially on such an innovative, breakthrough style.

“I don’t think there’s a beer drinker in the whole country – maybe the world – who isn’t familiar with Sierra Nevada! We were thrilled to collaborate with their talented team, especially on this new sub-style of India Pale Ale. Cold IPAs are brewed with lager yeast fermented at a slightly warmer temperature, and flaked corn is added to make the beer super dry. All of this allows the hops to really shine, and our resulting beer is super aromatic, crisp, and refreshing.”

– Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

“It’s always exciting to collaborate with buddies in the industry. This is our second time teaming up with our friends at Karl Strauss, and it’s been a lot of fun. People may not realize how much thought, effort, and testing goes into these collaborations. Try this liquid if you can… it’s brewed with a lot of love!”

– Terence Sullivan, Product Manager, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Cold IPA will release on Thursday, April 7th in 16oz 4-packs and draft at all Karl Strauss brewpub locations, as well as finer craft beer establishments throughout California and Arizona.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases. They have an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nation’s most well-respected breweries and are known for launching new exciting brands like their tangerine-inspired Tangible IPA, and their low-calorie Sun Drops Hazy IPA. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.