HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Investors to Expanded Class Period, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys

Class Period: Feb. 12, 2021 – Feb. 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 29, 2022

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The lawsuit focuses on Affirm’s statements about its “buy-now pay-later” (“BNPL”) service, including its commitment to providing “honest financial products,” consumers’ confidence in its service, and the adequacy of its policies and procedures to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

According to the complaint, Defendants made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) Affirm’s BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (2) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (3) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; and, (4) accordingly, Affirm’s tweet for its Q2 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear the financial results were better than they actually were.

On Dec. 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it launched an inquiry into Affirm’s and others’ BNPL services and expressed its concern about how BNPL leads to “accumulated debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting.”

Then, on Feb. 10, 2022, although Affirm issued a Tweet characterizing its Q2 2022 financial results as “[a]nother great quarter on the books,” the results were far less impressive than investors were led to believe and included a quarterly loss of $0.57/share – far worse than the $0.37/share loss analysts expected.

These events have driven the price of Affirm shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Affirm intentionally misrepresented its BNPL practices and understated their risks to the business,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

