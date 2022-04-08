YAY Games Announces Bold Point's Public Sale Coming to Avalaunch

LONDON, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Point, a play-to-earn role-playing game (RPG), will be conducting its IDO on Avalanche's main launchpad. Investors and gamers alike will be able to join Bold Point's public sale and have the exclusive opportunity to become part of the project at a ground level. The sale registration is scheduled to go live on April 7th, with the actual sale happening on the 11th.

Triple-A in play-to-earn

Bold Point is a leading project from YAY Games, a fully-fledged GameFi ecosystem with its own NFT marketplace, launchpad, and incubator. The game was created by a team of over 20 game developers following the quality benchmarks of leading game studios.

Designed to provide one of the most compelling play-to-earn experiences, Bold Point offers an intricate battle system alongside customizable 3D character models and uncharted maps to explore.

Players can win rewards by fighting their way through hordes of monsters inside dungeons in PvE mode and craft new NFTs along the way. The team chose the Auto-Battle Chess genre, which was heavily popularised by Auto Chess (Extremely popular Dota 2 Mode), Teamfight Tactics, and Hearthstone Battlegrounds. It allows creating an engaging user experience: the turn-based combat is highly strategic and fast-paced, forcing a player to make a decision within 20 seconds.

Bold Point is constructed to target a wide market: it brings a quality gaming experience for traditional gamers, NFT trading and new monetization tools for play-to-earn enthusiasts, and a comprehensive token utility model with a cyclic deficit for investors.

Avalanche expansion in GameFi

Throughout 2021, the number of active blockchain games doubled and the community grew from a mere player base of 28,000 gamers to now more than 1.3 million. While crypto markets continue to struggle in terms of price action, the GameFi industry appears to be less impacted by macroeconomic trends.

Built exclusively on Avalanche, Bold Point is expected to match high expectations and contribute to the ecosystem's growth. While GameFi projects form about 7% of the total scope, the ones that conducted their IDO on Avalaunch already showed ROI up to 164X.

CEO of Bold Point shared his comment: "We intended to shift the perception of GameFi projects from primitive apps to sophisticated games, and with Avalaunch support, this goal becomes much more realistic."

What's next for Bold Point

Following the development of LOOT - gaming NFT marketplace and the deployment of the first Battle Demo for Bold Point, the main goal for 2022 is the full release of the game. Milestones are equally divided between quarters to consistently grow user engagement and keep the interest of the new players.

Another aspect, which can be considered as important as the development itself, is a listing strategy. The team has included DEX and CEX listings in the Q2 roadmap, while the first listings are expected within a week after IDO with a 30% unlock of public sale tokens at TGE.

So far the team already released Battle Demo with the Battle Arena and customizable characters. The nearest update should reveal new characters, in-game $BPT farming, and branded marketplace within the game.

About Bold Point

Bold Point is an NFT-based role-playing game built exclusively on Avalanche that offers a fun and competitive experience.

Free-to-earn approach combined with an easy-to-learn principle lowers the entry barrier for gamers, while advanced earning mechanics and hard-to-master gameplay make Bold Point appealing for well-known gaming guilds and crypto-savvy enthusiasts.

Supported by YAY Ecosystem, Bold Point offers its audience native integration with LOOT Marketplace and YAY Loyalty Program. Moreover, the project gives power back to the community by implementing DAO and allowing $BPT holders to affect core gameplay.

About YAY Games

YAY Games is a decentralized GameFi ecosystem for B2B and B2C, focusing on Play-2-earn, NFTs, and DeFi.

As the ultimate GameFi brand, YAY Games is the one-stop-shop for any Blockchain-related gaming project. Providing them with expertise, community, and sophisticated game mechanics through ZEUS (IGO launchpad), LOOT (Gaming NFT Marketplace), and multiple smart-contract boxed solutions.

