Dividend Payment Ex-date of AS LHV Group

For the year 2021 AS LHV Group will pay dividends in the net amount of 40 euro cents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 14 April 2022 COB of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 13 April 2022. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2021. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 20 April 2022.







