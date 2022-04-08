JLT Mobile Computers publishes 2021 annual report

Swedish English

Växjö, Sweden, 8 April 2022 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its 2021 annual report today.

2021 was a successful year for JLT despite obstacles related to the global component shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights include the launch of a new Android™-based vehicle mounted computer; the establishment of the dedicated software company JLT Software Solutions AB (JLT Software); the inauguration of a new test center at the company’s headquarters in Växjö, southern Sweden, and the initiation of the now completed acquisition of the wholly owned subsidiary JLT Mobile Computers France SAS (JLT France). The company also had a record year in terms of order intake.

Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers, says: “I feel very proud of what we have accomplished. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, global component shortages and large investments, we have increased our profit margin and the Board can suggest a higher dividend than our policy normally allows. The outlook for 2022 and beyond is positive.”

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 173.5 (115.7)

Net sales MSEK 136.2 (110.3)

Operating profit MSEK 9.5 (2.1)

Profit after taxes MSEK 7.3 (1.5)

Dividend SEK 0.27 (0.27)





The full annual report* is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Printed copies can be requested over email to investor@jltmobile.com, by phone: +46 470 53 03 00, or by mail to the following address:

JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ)

Isbjörnsvägen 3

SE-352 45 Växjö, SWEDEN

Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers and the company’s products, services and solutions, please visit www.jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

*In Swedish, an English translation of the report will shortly be available on jltmobile.com

Reader Enquiries: JLT Mobile Computers Group Per Holmberg, CEO George Oguz, CFO Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 73 410 7971 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com george.oguz@jltmobile.com www.jltmobile.com Press Contact Certified Adviser PRismaPR Eminova Fondkommission AB Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 adviser@eminova.se monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

Attachments