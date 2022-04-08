Banimmo NV: Bijeenroeping gewone algemene vergadering

Dutch French

De raad van bestuur heeft het genoegen de aandeelhouders, de obligatiehouders, de bestuurders en de commissaris van de naamloze vennootschap Banimmo te informeren van het houden van de gewone algemene vergadering van aandeelhouders op dinsdag 10 mei 2022 om 11:00 uur op de maatschappelijke zetel te 1000 Brussel, Bischoffsheimlaan 33.

Vanaf 8 april 2022 zijn alle documenten betreffende deze algemene vergadering beschikbaar op de website www.banimmo.be onder de rubriek ‘Investeerders - Algemene vergaderingen’.





Voor meer informatie, contacteer:

Banimmo NV Laurent Calonne Werner Van Walle

Bischoffsheim 33 CEO Voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur

B-1000 Brussel laurent.calonne@banimmo.be werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be

T +32 2 710 53 11

Dit persbericht is beschikbaar op de website van de vennootschap www.banimmo.be .

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of around 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life’s entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

