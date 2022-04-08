Glycotope Presents New Data on Antibodies and Fusion-Proteins against GlycoTargets at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting



Berlin, Germany, 08 April, 2022 – Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announces that it will present new data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held in New Orleans, United States, between 8-16 April 2022.

Patrik Kehler, Chief Scientific Officer of Glycotope GmbH commented: “The data presented at AACR shows the potential of targeting GlycoTargets to increase the tumor-selectivity of antibodies. We will present two anti-GlycoTarget antibodies with markedly improved tumor-selectivity compared to protein binding antibodies resulting in reduced binding to healthy tissues or blood cells. Additionally, we will present updated in vivo efficacy data for GT-00A x IL15, our TA-MUC1-targeting IL-15 fusion antibody. GT-00A x IL15 is one of the first tumor-targeted immuno-cytokines and has the potential to significantly outperform non-targeted IL-15 immuno-cytokines offering a highly needed alternative in the treatment of several solid-tumor indications.”

Poster details are as follows:

Abstract Number: 4542 Download here as of Friday, 8 April 1pm ET / 7pm CET

Title: Carbohydrate-dependent protein binding antibodies with superior tumor-specificity

Category: Poster Section 21: Antibodies and Immune Therapies

Session Start Time: 4/10/2022 1:30:00 PM

Session End Time: 4/10/2022 5:00:00 PM

Abstract Number: 4584 Download here as of Friday, 8 April 1pm ET / 7pm CET

Abstracts are now available on AACR’s website located at www.aacr.org. E-posters will be available to registrants of the AACR Annual Meeting at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 8

Title: Preclinical characterization of GT-00A x IL15: A novel IL-15-based immunocytokine with unique tumor targeting properties

Category: Poster Section 37: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Session Start Time: 4/12/2022 9:00:00 AM

Session End Time: 4/12/2022 12:30:00 PM

About GT-00A x IL15

GT-00A x IL15 is a TA-MUC1 targeting IL-15 immuno-cytokine fusion antibody. Cytokines have long been used for cancer therapy to activate the immune system, but side effects and short half-life limit their therapeutic application. The concept of specific targeting to the tumor and tumor microenvironment to exploit the full potential of IL-15 biology is unique within the competitive field of IL-15 (super)agonists. The immuno-cytokine attracts and activates immune cells (e.g., T and NK cells) directly at the tumor site thereby turning an “immune desert” into a “hot” tumor and inducing tumor cell lysis. A comprehensive non-clinical data package is available.

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 130 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.

Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable for development in an array of different modes of action including naked antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or fusion-proteins.

Visit www.glycotope.com