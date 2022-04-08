English German

Trading update for first quarter of 2022 will be published on April 12, 2022

Deventer, April 8, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces that the trading update for the first quarter of 2022 will be published on April 12, 2022.

Financial calendar

April 12, 2022 Trading update quarter 1-2022 April 21, 2022 Publication Annual Report 2021 April 21, 2022 Conference call for press and analysts April 28, 2022 Publication of invitation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 9, 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders July 21, 2022 Publication Interim Report 2022 July 21, 2022 Conference call for press and analysts October 13, 2022 Trading update quarter 3-2022

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is only published in English. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

