Bekaert: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The shareholders, the holders of subscription rights and the holders of debentures are requested to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at 09:00 a.m. at Kortrijk Xpo Meeting Center, Doorniksesteenweg 216 (P6), 8500 Kortrijk (Belgium).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in a hybrid manner. Consequently, the shareholders, the holders of subscription rights and the holders of debentures will have the possibility to participate on site or remotely by means of an electronic communication tool provided by the Company.

For more information with respect to the organization of the meeting, reference is made to the formalities below, as well as to any additional information the Company may provide in this regard on its website ( www.bekaert.com/generalmeetings ).

The Company will only grant physical access to the meeting to the extent permitted under the measures taken by the government in force at that time, general recommendations of public authorities and in general if this is justifiable taking into account health and safety considerations.

Depending on the evolution of the health situation and applicable measures during the coming weeks, the Company may further communicate about the participation and organization of the Extraordinary General Meeting through its website ( www.bekaert.com/generalmeetings ).





