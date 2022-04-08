AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2022 Q1

English Estonian

In 2022 Q1, 4.8 million tonnes of cargo and 896 thousand passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the number of passengers increased by 140% i.e. 524 thousand passengers whereas the cargo volume decreased by 8%. The number of vessel calls declined by 2% to 1645 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 20% and the number of vehicles by 13%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica stayed at the same level as in the previous year, utility rate of the vessel was 100%.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the passenger business is recovering from the low-point caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are seeing an increase in passenger traffic, especially on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, but we are still vulnerable to the risks of a pandemic, and there is a degree of caution among distant countries towards this area regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about the summer period and we are waiting for visitors from neighboring countries and cruise tourists who enjoy travelling,” explained Kalm.

The decrease in cargo volume is primarily due to the decrease in dry bulk and liquid bulk. In dry bulk, the handling of fertilizers, as well as wood pellets decreased, but at the same time the export of grain stored increased significantly due to the growth in market prices. The decline in liquid bulk was mainly caused by the imposition of sanctions on Belarussian oil products from March. The increase in container traffic is due to the low base of the previous year, when there was a shortage of empty containers in the world and global supply chain failures. The growth trend of ro-ro goods continues.

“The impact of the sanctions applied to Russia on the cargo volumes of Tallinna Sadam is expected in the following periods, and it will primarily affect the volumes of oil and gas products and fertilizers, i.e. liquid bulk and dry bulk. On the other hand, due to the relocation of trade flows, new opportunities in storage business may arise,"said Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2022 Q1:

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Change % Cargo volume by type of cargo

(th tonnes) 4 843 5 275 -432 -8.2% Liquid bulk 1 730 2 068 -337 -16.3% Ro-ro 1 662 1 542 120 7.8% Dry bulk 743 1 102 -359 -32.6% Containers 550 442 108 24.4% in TEUs 67 828 52 106 15 722 30.2% General cargo 154 122 32 26.1% Non-marine 5 0 5 14453.1% Number of passengers by routes (th) 896 373 524 140.4% Tallinn-Helsinki 801 334 468 140.3% Tallinn-Stockholm 53 0 53 100.0% Muuga-Vuosaari 32 30 2 6.8% Tallinn-St.Petersburg 0 0 0 - Cruise (traditional) 0 0 0 - Other 10 10 0 2.1% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 645 1 678 -33 -2.0% Cargo vessels 349 359 -10 -2.8% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 296 1 319 -23 -1.7% Cruise vessels (traditional) 0 0 0 - Ferries*

(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Passengers (th) 323 269 54 20.2% Vehicles (th) 178 158 20 12.6% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 90 90 0 0.0% Utility rate (%) 100% 100% 0 0.0%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

