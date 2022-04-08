Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2022

Harvest volumes for Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|Lerøy Aurora
|4.9
|9.0
|Lerøy Midt
|11.8
|16.5
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|15.4
|16.7
|Total
|32.1
|42.1
|of which volume trout
|4.1
|4.2
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|Total volume
|25.1
|25.7
|of which volume cod
|10.0
|11.1
The complete Q1 2022 report will be released on 13 May 2022 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.