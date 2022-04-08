Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2022

English Norwegian

Harvest volumes for Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2021:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Lerøy Aurora 4.9 9.0 Lerøy Midt 11.8 16.5 Lerøy Sjøtroll 15.4 16.7 Total 32.1 42.1 of which volume trout 4.1 4.2 Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Total volume 25.1 25.7 of which volume cod 10.0 11.1

The complete Q1 2022 report will be released on 13 May 2022 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.