Change in 2022 financial calendar of Nordecon AS

Nordecon AS informs of change in 2022 financial calendar: audited annual report of Nordecon AS for 2021 will be disclosed on 22 April 2022. Previously the planned disclosure time of the report was 28 April 2022. Updated financial calendar is available on Nordecon AS webpage.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 685 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.