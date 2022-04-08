REDUCTION OF PANDORA A/S' SHARE CAPITAL

At Pandora A/S’ Annual General Meeting on 10 March 2022, it was resolved to reduce the Company’s share capital with a nominal amount of DKK 4,500,000 by cancellation of 4,500,000 treasury shares of DKK 1.

The share capital decrease has been announced in the Danish Business Authority's it-system on 10 March 2022 and the 4-week notification period has expired with no objections.

The Board of Directors has therefore today resolved to effect the share capital reduction. After reduction of the share capital, the Company’s share capital is nominally DKK 95,500,000, divided into shares of DKK 1.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

