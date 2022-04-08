Global Car Rental Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global car rental market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global car rental market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global car rental market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global car rental market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global car rental market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global car rental market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global car rental market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Car Rental Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the car rental market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global car rental market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global car rental market?

What is the revenue of the global car rental market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global car rental market?

Which are the leading companies in the global car rental market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.8. Raw Material Analysis

5.9. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)



6. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Car

6.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Car, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Luxury Car

6.1.2. Executive Car

6.1.3. Economy Car

6.1.4. SUV Car

6.1.5. MUV Car

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Car



7. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

7.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Category, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Airport Transfer

7.1.2. Off-Airport

7.1.2.1. Local Usage

7.1.2.2. Outstation

7.1.3. Others

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Category



8. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Customer

8.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Customer, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Business

8.1.2. Leisure

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Customer



9. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Booking

9.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Booking, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Online

9.1.2. Offline

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Booking



10. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Rental Length

10.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Rental Length, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. Short Term

10.1.2. Long Term

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Rental Length



11. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Fare Price

11.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Fare Price, 2017 - 2031

11.1.1. Economy

11.1.2. Premium

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Fare Price



12. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

12.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By End-use, 2017 - 2031

12.1.1. Self-Driven

12.1.2. Chauffeur Driven

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use



13. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

13.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Region, 2017 - 2031

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Europe

13.1.3. Asia Pacific

13.1.4. Middle East & Africa

13.1.5. South America

13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region



14. North America Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Europe Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Asia Pacific Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Middle East & Africa Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast



18. South America Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast



19. Competition Landscape

19.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

19.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Size Portfolio)

19.2.1. Alamo

19.2.1.1. Company Overview

19.2.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.1.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.1.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.1.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.2. Avis Rent A Car System, LLC

19.2.2.1. Company Overview

19.2.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.2.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.2.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.2.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.3. Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.

19.2.3.1. Company Overview

19.2.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.3.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.3.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.3.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.4. Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.

19.2.4.1. Company Overview

19.2.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.4.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.4.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.4.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.5. Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

19.2.5.1. Company Overview

19.2.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.5.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.5.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.5.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.6. Europcar

19.2.6.1. Company Overview

19.2.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.6.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.6.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.6.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.7. The Hertz Corporation

19.2.7.1. Company Overview

19.2.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.7.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.7.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.7.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.8. Localiza

19.2.8.1. Company Overview

19.2.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.8.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.8.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.8.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.9. National Car Rental

19.2.9.1. Company Overview

19.2.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.9.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.9.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.9.6. Size Portfolio

19.2.10. Sixt Group

19.2.10.1. Company Overview

19.2.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

19.2.10.3. Financial/Revenue

19.2.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview

19.2.10.5. Sales Channel Analysis

19.2.10.6. Size Portfolio



20. Key Takeaway



