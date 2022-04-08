Global Car Rental Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global car rental market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global car rental market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global car rental market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global car rental market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global car rental market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global car rental market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global car rental market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in this Car Rental Market Study
- What are the key factors influencing the car rental market in each region?
- What will be the CAGR of the global car rental market between 2021 and 2031?
- What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global car rental market?
- What is the revenue of the global car rental market based on segments?
- Which key strategies are used by top players of the global car rental market?
- Which are the leading companies in the global car rental market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions
3. Research Methodology
4. Executive Summary
5. Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.2. Key Trends Analysis
5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.3. Key Market Indicators
5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5. Value Chain Analysis
5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.8. Raw Material Analysis
5.9. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)
6. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Car
6.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Car, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Luxury Car
6.1.2. Executive Car
6.1.3. Economy Car
6.1.4. SUV Car
6.1.5. MUV Car
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Car
7. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
7.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Category, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. Airport Transfer
7.1.2. Off-Airport
7.1.2.1. Local Usage
7.1.2.2. Outstation
7.1.3. Others
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Category
8. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Customer
8.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Customer, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Business
8.1.2. Leisure
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Customer
9. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Booking
9.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Booking, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. Online
9.1.2. Offline
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Booking
10. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Rental Length
10.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Rental Length, 2017 - 2031
10.1.1. Short Term
10.1.2. Long Term
10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Rental Length
11. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Fare Price
11.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Fare Price, 2017 - 2031
11.1.1. Economy
11.1.2. Premium
11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Fare Price
12. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
12.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By End-use, 2017 - 2031
12.1.1. Self-Driven
12.1.2. Chauffeur Driven
12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-use
13. Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
13.1. Global Car Rental Market Size (US$ Bn), By Region, 2017 - 2031
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Europe
13.1.3. Asia Pacific
13.1.4. Middle East & Africa
13.1.5. South America
13.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region
14. North America Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Europe Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Asia Pacific Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Middle East & Africa Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast
18. South America Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast
19. Competition Landscape
19.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
19.2. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Size Portfolio)
19.2.1. Alamo
19.2.1.1. Company Overview
19.2.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.1.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.1.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.1.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.2. Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
19.2.2.1. Company Overview
19.2.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.2.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.2.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.2.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.3. Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.
19.2.3.1. Company Overview
19.2.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.3.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.3.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.3.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.4. Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.
19.2.4.1. Company Overview
19.2.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.4.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.4.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.4.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.5. Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
19.2.5.1. Company Overview
19.2.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.5.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.5.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.5.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.6. Europcar
19.2.6.1. Company Overview
19.2.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.6.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.6.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.6.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.7. The Hertz Corporation
19.2.7.1. Company Overview
19.2.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.7.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.7.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.7.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.8. Localiza
19.2.8.1. Company Overview
19.2.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.8.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.8.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.8.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.9. National Car Rental
19.2.9.1. Company Overview
19.2.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.9.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.9.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.9.6. Size Portfolio
19.2.10. Sixt Group
19.2.10.1. Company Overview
19.2.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence
19.2.10.3. Financial/Revenue
19.2.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview
19.2.10.5. Sales Channel Analysis
19.2.10.6. Size Portfolio
20. Key Takeaway
