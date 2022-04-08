Global Structural Adhesives Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry & Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The structural adhesives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.59% during the period 2022-2027.

The growth of the market can be amplified by the increasing use of structural adhesives across numerous industries of aerospace, automotive, wind energy, building & construction, and medical devices due to their durability, weight reduction, load-bearing capacity, and aesthetic improvements.

GLOBAL STRUCTURAL ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Water-based technology adhesives are expected to project an absolute growth of over 56% from 2021 to 2027

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for structural adhesives. The significant presence of global automotive manufacturers and the electronics industry is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the region

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The parameters on which vendors are competing in the structural adhesives market are product portfolio, quality of the product, geographical presence, brand image, cost differentiation, and others.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Prominent Vendors

3M

Henkel

Sika

B. Fuller

Arkema (Bostik)

Other Prominent Vendors

Ashland

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International

Dymax

Beacon adhesives

PPG industries

Parker Lord

Infinity Bond

Chemence

Mapei

DuPont

Masterbond

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ITW Performance Polymers

Uniseal

Delo

Soudal Group

Scott Bader

Parson Adhesives

Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh

Staloc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Megatrends in Structural Adhesives Market

7.3 Impact of Covid-19

7.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Construction Industry

7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Automotive Industry

7.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Electronics Industry

7.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Aerospace Industry



8 Growth Opportunity

8.1 Resin

8.2 Technology

8.3 Substrate

8.4 End-User

8.5 Geography



9 Frequently Asked Questions

9.1 How Will the Structural Adhesives Market Perform in the Future?

9.2 What Are the Major Factors Driving the Demand for Structural Adhesives?

9.3 Which is the Most Profitable and Preferred Structural Adhesive Resin Type?

9.4 Which is the Dominating Technology Among Structural Adhesives?

9.5 Which End-User Segment Generates the Highest Revenue for Structural Adhesive Vendors?

9.6 Which is the Largest Regional Market for Structural Adhesives?

9.7 What is the Major Restraint in Structural Adhesives?

9.8 What Are the Major Players Operating in the Structural Adhesives Market?



10 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

10.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

10.3 Increasing Installation of Solar Panels



11 Market Growth Enablers

11.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

11.2 Green Adhesives Gaining Momentum

11.3 Increasing Importance of Adhesives in Energy-Efficient Buildings



12 Market Restraints

12.1 Evolving Regulations of Regulatory Bodies

12.2 Slow Economic Growth in 2020



13 Market Landscape

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Five Forces Analysis



14 Resin

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Epoxy

14.4 Polyurethane

14.5 Toughened Acrylic

14.6 Cyanoacrylate

14.7 Others



15 Technology

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Solvent-Based

15.4 Water-Based

15.5 Others



16 Substrate

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Composite

16.4 Metal

16.5 Wood

16.6 Plastic

16.7 Others



17 End-User

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Automotive

17.4 Aerospace

17.5 Electrical & Electronics

17.6 Medical Devices

17.7 Building & Construction

17.8 Marine

17.9 Wind Energy

17.10 Others



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview

