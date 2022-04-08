Global Acne Treatment Market Report 2022-2025 Featuring Key Players - Vyne Therapeutics, Bausch Health, Nestle, & Abbvie

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acne Treatment Market: Analysis By Acne Type (Inflammatory and Non- Inflammatory), By Treatment Type (Medication and Therapeutic Devices), Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an analysis of the global Acne treatment market with detailed analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments and by region. The report also provides an overview of the global dermatology market as well.

There are four main causes of acane vulgaris: hyper-keratinization, excess sebum production, bacteria Propionibacterium and inflammation. Dermatologists have the most experience treating different types of acne. There are six types of acne: Acne Rosacea, Acne Cosmetica, Acne Fulminans, Acne Keloidalis Nuchae (AKN), Acne Chloracne and Acne Medicamentosa.

Several treatments are available in the market nowadays with effective results. Acne can be treated through three therapies namely systematic therapy, topical therapy and physical therapy. Currently acne treatment market is dominated by topical therapy or topical drugs that are widely used by large number of population for acne treatment.



The global acne treatment market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace over the coming years. Global acne treatment market is supported by a number of growth drivers such as rising disposable income, high global prevalence rate of acne, unhealthy eating habits, adoption of various less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures etc. Yet, there are certain challenges such as entry of generic drugs, safety issue regarding products, increasing acceptance of ant-acne treatment, etc. that hinder the growth of the market.



Some of the latest trends related to the Acne treatment market that have been captured in this report are efforts like acquisitions and collaboration by relevant players to expand their presence and scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within the Acne treatment market.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global Acne treatment market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global Acne treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of niche players. Company profiling of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Nestle (Galderma S.A.) and Allergan (Actavis Plc) has been provided in the report. Company profiling is based on attributes like business overview, financial overview and strategies adopted by these companies in order to grow in the market.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of the Acne treatment market for regions of North America and Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Acne

2.1.1 Acne Vulgaris: An Introduction

2.1.2 Acne Vulgaris: Key Facts

2.1.3 Segmentation of Acne Vulgaris

2.1.4 Cause of Acne Vulgaris

2.2 Types of Acne

2.3 Acne Treatment

2.3.1 Classification of Acne Severity

2.3.2 Acne Treatment Continuum

2.3.3 Limitations of Commonly Used Acne Treatments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dermatology Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Dermatology Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Dermatology Market by Segments (Acne Treatment, Others)

3.2 Global Acne Treatment Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Acne Treatment Market by Value

3.3 Global Acne Treatment Market: Segment (Type of Acne) Analysis

3.3.1 Global Acne Treatment Market by Segments (Type of Acne) (Inflammatory and Non-Inflammatory)

3.3.2 Global Inflammatory Acne Treatment Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Non-Inflammatory Acne Treatment Market by Value

3.4 Global Acne Treatment Market: Segment (Type of Treatment) Analysis

3.4.1 Global Acne Treatment Market by Segments (Type of Treatment) (Acne Medication and Acne Therapeutic Devices)

3.4.2 Global Acne Medication Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Acne Therapeutic Devices Market by Value

3.5 Global Acne Treatment Market: Regional Analysis (North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Acne Treatment Market Analysis

4.1.1 North America Acne Treatment Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Acne Treatment Market by Countries (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Acne Treatment Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Acne Treatment Market: Future Outlook

4.2 Asia Pacific Acne Treatment Market Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Acne Treatment Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Acne Treatment Market by Countries (India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.2.3 India Acne Treatment Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Efforts by Relevant Companies to Reinforce Presence in the Market

5.1.2 Scope of Artificial Intelligence in Improving Acne Treatment



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Acne Treatment Market Players by Product Comparison

6.2 Global Marketed Acne Drugs Competitive Landscape

6.3 The US Acne Treatment Market by Oral Brands

6.4 The US Acne Treatment Market by Topical Brands



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Vyne Therapeutics (Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Nestle (Galderma S.A.)

Abbvie (Allergan)

