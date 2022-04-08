The global Maritime Safety market size to grow from USD 23.9 billion in 2021 to USD 33.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9 %

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maritime Safety System Market by Component, Security Type, Application, System, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04407699/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the advent of innovative technologies, such as RFID, GPS, AR, robotics, and Blockchain; development of integrated solutions to lower maritime terrorism and piracy; and emerging opportunities across untapped regional markets are expected to provide opportunities for enterprises operating in the maritime safety market. However, there are restraining factors that may slow down the growth of the maritime safety market. These include stringent environmental regulations and compliance issues, a lack of uniform standards to implement security solutions across the marine industry and rising criminal activities across the marine industry. Apart from these restraints, vendors are expected to face various other challenges in the near future. These would include growing issues pertaining to piracy, increasing maritime terrorism, and limited workforce and halt in production units during the pandemic

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) triggered a global health and economic crisis with wide-ranging implications for maritime transport and trade.Restrictions introduced in response to the pandemic have caused disruptions, affecting ports, shipping, and supply chains.



Many industries faced challenges along their supply chain.Some of these challenges were raw material shortages, lead-time issues, ocean blank sailings, port closures, reduced working hours at ports, equipment and labor shortages, and transport capacity constraints.



These obstacles undermine the smooth movement of trade flows and supply chain operations and significantly erode transport services.Governments have both flag and port states, which have issued circulars and other forms of communication on COVID-19.



The maritime sector in various countries across different regions has issued several port marine circulars related to COVID-19. After initially announcing that crew changes were suspended, following feedback from the industry and unions, it has established a prescribed process, considering whether the seafarer has served the maximum time on board and no further extension of the employment contract is granted by the flag state.

The long-term impact of the pandemic is yet to be fully understood.All indicators are pointing to significant immediate challenges for the maritime sector.



These differ depending on the maritime transport segment (e.g., container, bulk, reefer, tanker). These indicators vary by region, level of development, and the state of prior preparedness to shocks and disruptions. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented situation worldwide. To slow the spread of the disease and lessen its impact, governments around the globe have restricted travel and closed borders. Numerous ports and airports have shut, ships have been denied entry, and planes grounded. About 90 percent of global trade is moved by maritime transport. Commercial fishing is a major source of the world’s food. Many seafarers are on board for extended periods. Therefore, to avoid fatigue, crews need to change regularly. This involves some 100,000 seafarers every month. However, because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 90,000 seafarers are currently stuck onboard cruise ships without passengers and sometimes even without pay. The Maritime Labor Convention 2006 has proved to be a strong and practical instrument that has supported both seafarers and ship owners during this pandemic.



The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the need for determining the time and cost required to install the solution that requires fully-managed maritime safety services.



The rising need for maritime safety systems with proven small target detection capability to assist authorities in efficiently monitoring illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, smuggling, illegal immigrants, piracy, illicit fishing, and terrorism, is expected to gain traction in coming years.



The port and critical infrastructure segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The port and critical infrastructure segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021 while the crew security segment is expected to gain traction in coming years.Port and infrastructure security are important aspects of maritime safety because illegal activities (smuggling of goods, narcotics, and human trafficking) are carried out at ports.



As a result, specialized weapons with armed guards are used by maritime safety companies to provide security.



The vessel monitoring and management system segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among systems, vessel monitoring and management system to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.It is an important system in the shipping industry as it not only helps in pinpointing the location of the ships but also helps in the transfer of important weather and environmental data.



Due to globalization and diversification, the maritime safety market in North America is continuing to invest heavily in the advancement of its technologies and manufacturing processes, to remain competitive in the market.



The coastal monitoring application segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Among applications, coastal monitoring is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.Coastal monitoring involves collecting a variety of data in the coastal environment.



Long-term monitoring builds up an evidence base to help understand coastal processes and identify where the risks, opportunities, and consequences are in coastal management.



The marine & construction segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The marine & construction end-user segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.The growth of the segment is due to the rising need to provide quick repairs with less downtime and ensure reliable marine services with reduced life cycle costs and enhanced quality.



The oil & gas segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to monitor all safety-relevant equipment on oil rigs.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.This growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing marine time trade in the region.



Asia Pacific is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of maritime safety solutions and services during the forecast period, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are slowly picking up maritime safety due to the rising need to identify and eliminate the potential threats, including terrorist attacks, business transactional crimes, environmental damages, illegal immigration, and piracy at the sea.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Maritime Safety Market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30 %, and RoW: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering maritime safety market. The major vendors covered are Honeywell (US), Thales Group (France), Smiths Group (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), Northrop Grumman (US), Westminster Group (UK), Raytheon Anschutz (Germany), Saab Group (Sweden), OSI Maritime Systems (Canada), BAE Systems (UK), L3Harris Technologies (US), KONGSBERG (Norway), Leonardo (Italy), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK (Germany), Airbus (Netherlands), Terma Group (Denmark), Nuctech (China), ARES Security (US), Rolta (India), HALO Maritime Defense Systems ( US), Consilium ( Sweden), Maindeck (Norway), Captain’s Eye (Israel), FREGATA SPACE (Spain), Nautix Technologies (Denmark), ioCurrents (US), KNL Networks (Finland), Harbor Lab (Greece), Smart Ship Hub (Singapore), YManage360 (India), SailRouter (Netherlands) and HudsonAnalytix (US).



Research Coverage

The research study for the Maritime Safety market involved extensive secondary sources, directories, and several journals, including the Journal of International Maritime Safety, Environmental Affairs, and Shipping, and the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering. Primary sources were mainly industry experts from the core and related industries, preferred Maritime Safety providers, third-party service providers, consulting service providers, end users, and other commercial enterprises. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants and subject matter experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess the market’s prospects



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall maritime safety market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

