Worldwide Dental Industry to 2028 - Players Include Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holding and Danaher

Dental health can be influenced by several factors such as alcohol and tobacco consumption, unhealthy diet with high sugar content, and improper maintenance of oral hygiene. Most of the oral health conditions can be prevented and treated at early stage. The purpose to maintain dental health is to prevent risk of development of oral infections and disease. Inability to maintain proper oral health may lead to oral as well as other health problems such as diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Mouth reflects the overall health of the body by showing signs of disease or infection before you experience other symptoms. Dental health care is a crucial but commonly neglected aspect of health management. Most of the systemic diseases are linked to oral health. This includes diabetes, kidney disease, and oral cancer.
Market Dynamics
The increased expenditure on dental health, rising incidences of dental diseases such as dental caries, gum disease, and oral cancer, growing demand for dental care, rise in number of oral health issues, rising research and development activities for development and launch of novel dental treatment options, and rising adoption of growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global dental market over the forecast period.
For instance, according to report published by World Health Organization, in March 2020, approximately 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases across the globe. Oral diseases creates maximum health burden for most of the countries and have an effect on people all over their life by causing discomfort and pain.
In contrast, the low- and middle- income countries are facing rising prevalence of oral diseases with changing lifestyle and rising urbanization. This is mainly because of insufficient fluoride exposure in oral hygiene products for example toothpaste or mouthwash and lack of access to oral health services. Marketing of alcohol, tobacco, as well as beverages and food with high sugar content have caused increased in consumption of products that give rise to oral health conditions together with noncommunicable diseases.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global dental market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sinora Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Avinent Implant System, A-Dec Inc., Nobel Biocare, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Nexa3D
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global dental market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Epidemiology
- PEST Analysis
- Reimbursement Scenario
4. Global Dental Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Dental Market, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Preventive Care
- Sterilants and Disinfectants
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Sterilization Techniques
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Waterline Treatment
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Restorative Implants
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Prosthetics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Endodontics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Dental Equipment
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Dental Market, By End User, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Dental Clinics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Hospitals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Dental Market, By Region, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Straumann Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Danaher Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Dentsply Sinora Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- BioHorizons IPH, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Avinent Implant System
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Nexa3D
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- A-Dec Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Nobel Biocare
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Analyst Views
9. Section
