Worldwide Dental Industry to 2028 - Players Include Straumann, Zimmer Biomet Holding and Danaher

Dental health can be influenced by several factors such as alcohol and tobacco consumption, unhealthy diet with high sugar content, and improper maintenance of oral hygiene. Most of the oral health conditions can be prevented and treated at early stage. The purpose to maintain dental health is to prevent risk of development of oral infections and disease. Inability to maintain proper oral health may lead to oral as well as other health problems such as diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Mouth reflects the overall health of the body by showing signs of disease or infection before you experience other symptoms. Dental health care is a crucial but commonly neglected aspect of health management. Most of the systemic diseases are linked to oral health. This includes diabetes, kidney disease, and oral cancer.



Market Dynamics

The increased expenditure on dental health, rising incidences of dental diseases such as dental caries, gum disease, and oral cancer, growing demand for dental care, rise in number of oral health issues, rising research and development activities for development and launch of novel dental treatment options, and rising adoption of growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global dental market over the forecast period.



For instance, according to report published by World Health Organization, in March 2020, approximately 3.5 billion people were affected by oral diseases across the globe. Oral diseases creates maximum health burden for most of the countries and have an effect on people all over their life by causing discomfort and pain.



In contrast, the low- and middle- income countries are facing rising prevalence of oral diseases with changing lifestyle and rising urbanization. This is mainly because of insufficient fluoride exposure in oral hygiene products for example toothpaste or mouthwash and lack of access to oral health services. Marketing of alcohol, tobacco, as well as beverages and food with high sugar content have caused increased in consumption of products that give rise to oral health conditions together with noncommunicable diseases.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global dental market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sinora Inc., BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Avinent Implant System, A-Dec Inc., Nobel Biocare, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Nexa3D

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dental market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Epidemiology

PEST Analysis

Reimbursement Scenario

4. Global Dental Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development

Government Initiatives

5. Global Dental Market, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Preventive Care

Sterilants and Disinfectants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Sterilization Techniques

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Waterline Treatment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Restorative Implants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Prosthetics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Endodontics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Dental Equipment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Dental Market, By End User, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

Segment Trends

Dental Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Hospitals

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Dental Market, By Region, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Straumann Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Danaher Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Dentsply Sinora Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Henry Schein, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Avinent Implant System

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Nexa3D

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

A-Dec Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Nobel Biocare

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Analyst Views

9. Section

