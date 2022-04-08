Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, by Application, Anti-static Coatings, Conductive Ink, Others, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Water-based colloidal graphite is a colloidal dispersion of ultra-fine graphite in an aqueous solution. Water based colloidal graphite product produces a smooth, dry coating with an extra-long wear lifespan that adheres well to most substrates. Furthermore, it develops suspension qualities with ease, reducing the need for stirring or agitation. This product's high coverage factor enables higher dilution ratios than commercially available alternatives. This ensures that the product is used effectively. The substance is smokeless and non-flammable, allowing it to be used in a cost effectively. It can also be used as a graphite additive in aqueous lubricating formulations for a variety of purposes.
Market Dynamics
The global water based colloidal graphite market is expected to benefit from rising demand for its use as a lubricant. The most significant advantage of using water based colloidal graphite instead of oil as a lubricant is that water based colloidal graphite leaves no sticky residue that may gather dust later. This is due to water based colloidal graphite's lubricating qualities, which are due to its weak covalent bonds, allowing graphite layers to "slide" on top of each other with little resistance. In applications where dust and filth are a challenge, water based colloidal it's often preferable to use a graphite-based lubricant. Locks, key slots, threaded rods, air compressors, hinges, and printer rails, for example, are ideal for a water based colloidal graphite-based lubrication.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global water based colloidal graphite market, and provides market size of 2020 as US$ 1046.1 Million and compound annual growth rate (5.7% CAGR) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include American Elements, Asbury Carbons Inc., Benzer Dental AG, Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private. Ltd. Fuchs Petrolub SE, Henkel AG., Imerys S.A., Kaiyu Industrial (HK) Limited, Ted Pella, Inc., Quaker Houghton.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global water based colloidal graphite market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global water based colloidal graphite market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Supply Side Drivers
- Demand Side Drivers
- Economic Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- New Product Approvals/Launch
- Promotion and Marketing Initiatives
4. Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market- COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028(US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Lubricant/Release Agent (Forging, Die Casting & Extrusion)
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Anti-static Coatings
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Conductive Ink
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Others (Smart Fabrics etc.)
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
6. Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028(US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2017 and 2028(%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region, 2021 - 2028
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)
7. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- American Elements
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Asbury Carbons Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Benzer Dental AG
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private.Ltd.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Fuchs Petrolub SE
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Henkel AG.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Imerys S.A.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Kaiyu Industrial (HK) Limited
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Ted Pella, Inc.
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- Quaker Houghton
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Key Strategies
- Recent Developments
- Future Plans
- References
- Research Methodology
- About the publisher and Sales Contact
