Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, by Application, Anti-static Coatings, Conductive Ink, Others, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water-based colloidal graphite is a colloidal dispersion of ultra-fine graphite in an aqueous solution. Water based colloidal graphite product produces a smooth, dry coating with an extra-long wear lifespan that adheres well to most substrates. Furthermore, it develops suspension qualities with ease, reducing the need for stirring or agitation. This product's high coverage factor enables higher dilution ratios than commercially available alternatives. This ensures that the product is used effectively. The substance is smokeless and non-flammable, allowing it to be used in a cost effectively. It can also be used as a graphite additive in aqueous lubricating formulations for a variety of purposes.



Market Dynamics

The global water based colloidal graphite market is expected to benefit from rising demand for its use as a lubricant. The most significant advantage of using water based colloidal graphite instead of oil as a lubricant is that water based colloidal graphite leaves no sticky residue that may gather dust later. This is due to water based colloidal graphite's lubricating qualities, which are due to its weak covalent bonds, allowing graphite layers to "slide" on top of each other with little resistance. In applications where dust and filth are a challenge, water based colloidal it's often preferable to use a graphite-based lubricant. Locks, key slots, threaded rods, air compressors, hinges, and printer rails, for example, are ideal for a water based colloidal graphite-based lubrication.



On the other hand, strict rules & regulation regarding the usage of reusable barrels is hampering growth of the market. The new amendment allows the scotch whisky producers to use a wide variety of casks for maturation, including those previously used to age agave spirits, Calvados, barrel aged cachucha, shochu, and baijiu, as well as some other fruit spirits. This new amendment is expected to hamper the market demand for bourbon aged barrels from scotch whisky market, as the distillers have a wide range of options for used barrels apart from bourbon aged barrels.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global water based colloidal graphite market, and provides market size of 2020 as US$ 1046.1 Million and compound annual growth rate (5.7% CAGR) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global Reusable Barrels Market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include American Elements, Asbury Carbons Inc., Benzer Dental AG, Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private. Ltd. Fuchs Petrolub SE, Henkel AG., Imerys S.A., Kaiyu Industrial (HK) Limited, Ted Pella, Inc., Quaker Houghton.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global water based colloidal graphite market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global reusable barrels market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Supply Side Drivers

Demand Side Drivers

Economic Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

New Product Approvals/Launch

Promotion and Marketing Initiatives

4. Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market- COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028(US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Lubricant/Release Agent (Forging, Die Casting & Extrusion)

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Anti-static Coatings

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Conductive Ink

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Others (Smart Fabrics etc.)

Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2028(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

6. Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028(US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2017 and 2028(%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region, 2021 - 2028

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)

Middle East & Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017- 2028(US$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

American Elements

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Benzer Dental AG

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private.Ltd.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Henkel AG.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Imerys S.A.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Kaiyu Industrial (HK) Limited

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Ted Pella, Inc.

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

Quaker Houghton

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments

Future Plans

References

Research Methodology

About the publisher and Sales Contact





Companies Mentioned





American Elements

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Benzer Dental AG

Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private.Ltd.

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Henkel AG.

Imerys S.A.

Kaiyu Industrial (HK) Limited

Ted Pella, Inc.

Quaker Houghton





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haiicu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment